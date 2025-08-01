Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the 11th edition of Dubai Design Week, the Middle East’s leading platform dedicated to design and creativity. Held in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group, and supported by Dubai Culture, this year’s edition brings together more than 1,000 designers, architects, and innovators from over 50 countries, further cementing Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity and innovation. During the inauguration, Her Highness was accompanied by Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; and Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice Presidentof Dubai Design District (d3). Dubai Design Week 2025 offers a multidisciplinary programme featuring large-scale installations, newly commissioned artworks, exhibitions, talks, and live activations spanning architecture, interior design, product design, furniture, graphic design, and creative experiences. The programme includes over 30 installations, 50 workshops and masterclasses, and a market featuring more than 90 artisans and entrepreneurs, providing a vibrant platform for creators to showcase their work to a global audience. Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said that Dubai Design Week has reinforced its position as a vibrant platform for inspiring ideas and creative visions that advance the design sector. She highlighted the importance of art and design as tools that provide innovative solutions, bridge cultures, and reshape our relationship with the world around us. She said: “Dubai Design Week continues to be a platform where ideas transcend boundaries and creativity becomes a shared language of understanding. Each edition reflects our collective belief that design is not only about aesthetics, but also about solving challenges, connecting people, and shaping the way we experience the world. The festival embodies Dubai’s vision as a city that nurtures talent, encourages experimentation, and celebrates collaboration across cultures. Through initiatives like these, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering our creative community and strengthening the emirate’s role as a global meeting point for design, innovation, and dialogue.” Dubai Design Week’s diverse programme offers visitors a wealth of experiences that explore the role of design in shaping the future. Highlights include innovative exhibitions and installations such as Downtown Design, the region’s leading fair for high-end contemporary design, presenting the latest collections, product innovations, and creative solutions, alongside an extensive schedule of pop-up concepts, regional showcases, and panel discussions. The Dubai Design Week Marketplace serves as a vibrant platform for local businesses and independent designers from the UAE and across the region to display their handcrafted products. Featuring over 90 brands, the market invites visitors to explore a diverse array of homeware, jewellery, fashion, and sustainable lifestyle products. This year’s edition also offers an integrated experience combining design with culinary concepts, children’s activities, and live music—creating a lively community space that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural exchange.