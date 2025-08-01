The Higher Organizing Committee for the Dubai Airshow 2025 reviewed the final preparations for the launch of the 19th edition of the exhibition, scheduled to be held from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central. During the committee’s final meeting before the start of the event, attended by members of the Higher Committee and representatives of government and private entities involved in the event, all organizational, technical, operational, and logistical arrangements were reviewed, in addition to assessing the readiness of all participating entities. During the meeting, the integration of the work of the various teams and committees was confirmed, including the provision of infrastructure and support services at the sites designated for the exhibition, such as ground and air display areas and facilities for receiving visitors and participants, in order to ensure that the event is organized according to the highest international standards. The programs of events accompanying the exhibition were also reviewed, including specialized sessions and technical workshops, in addition to arrangements for the participation of international companies and institutions in the fields of commercial aviation, defense, space and advanced technology. The 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow is being held under the slogan "The Future Starts Here," as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the emirate's position as a global destination for the aviation industry, and to support the development of future technologies and solutions in this vital sector. This year's exhibition highlights the latest developments in sustainability, AI-enhanced innovation, advanced transportation, space exploration, and the development of the next generation of talent. It is the largest edition of the global event to date, featuring over 1,500 of the world's leading aerospace and defense companies from more than 47 countries. The exhibition boasts a total representation of 150 countries, showcases over 200 of the latest aircraft, and hosts more than 490 military and civilian delegations from 98 countries, 440 new exhibitors, and 18 national pavilions. The exhibition is expected to attract approximately 148,000 visitors..