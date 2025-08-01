Awqaf Dubai Records Increase In Endowment, Zakat And Charity Funds Held In Its Accounts, Reaching AED111 Million In 2025 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Awqaf Dubai Records Increase In Endowment, Zakat And Charity Funds Held In Its Accounts, Reaching AED111 Million In 2025
(11 November 2025)
Foundation holds its 11th meeting of 2025 and reviews key strategic plans and new endowment projects


  

The Board of Directors of the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) held its 11th meeting of 2025, during which it reviewed key strategic plans and new endowment projects. The Board also discussed the increase in endowment, zakat and charity funds held in the Foundation’s accounts, which have reached approximately AED111 million in 2025. This reflects growth of about 15% compared to 2024, when the funds amounted to AED94 million.

The meeting, chaired by His Excellency Essa Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Awqaf Dubai Board, and attended by Board members and His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai, reviewed the implementation plan for managing endowment, zakat and charity funds in alignment with the Dubai Social Agenda 33. The plan aims to enhance the sustainability of endowment work and increase community partnerships.

The Board reviewed a report indicating that Awqaf Dubai has achieved 65% progress in strengthening endowment sustainability through the development of strategic partnerships. It also approved several resolutions aimed at enhancing institutional performance and improving the overall system for managing endowments.

The Board also noted Awqaf Dubai’s recognition at the Emirates Energy Award, organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, for its solar energy project implemented in low-income housing buildings.

His Excellency Essa Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Awqaf Dubai Board, said that the implementation plan for managing endowment, zakat, and charity funds is designed to reinforce the sustainability of endowment work and strengthen its role in supporting the Dubai Social Agenda 33. He noted that the plan focuses on launching endowment projects and charitable initiatives that reflect the aspirations of Dubai’s community and respond to its needs.

He also highlighted the importance of coordinating with Digital Dubai to adopt an integrated electronic system for facilities and maintenance management, which will enhance operational efficiency and service quality. He noted that this step marks a key institutional milestone that supports operational sustainability, protects endowment assets, and contributes to the growth of minors’ funds.

His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai,said that the increase in endowment, zakat and charity funds to AED111 million reflects the Foundation’s commitment to supporting development projects across Dubai. He noted that approving the 2026 budget and continuing to advance digital and investment initiatives constitute a strategic step towards enhancing the sustainability of endowment work and maximising its impact within the community.

Al Mutawa highlighted the importance of advancing digital transformation and smart endowment initiatives, as well as expanding endowment investments to achieve financial and social sustainability. He noted that these efforts support Dubai’s strategic objectives in charitable work and align with the directives of the leadership to position Dubai as a global model for sustainable endowment management.

