Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) held its 14th annual awards ceremony, themed ‘Power’, at the Museum of the Future. The event was attended by dignitaries and prominent members of the global photography community. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, presented the $200,000 Grand Prize to Italian photographer Gianluca Gianferrari. His photograph captured a dramatic scene of Mount Etna in Sicily, with the earth's interior spewing flames and glowing fragments of lava scattering across pure white snow. The striking contrasts create a celestial mosaic, where colours shift under a night sky embroidered with stars. Special Awards HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also honoured the winners of the special awards.The Appreciation Award was presented to American photographer Rick Smolan in recognition of his distinguished career as a photographer, author and influential speaker. He has received dozens of prestigious awards and accolades, and several of his books are considered highly influential. Smolan has also been instrumental in raising global awareness of important humanitarian issues. The Content Creator Award went to American photographer and filmmaker Mark Smith, one of the world's leading bird photographers and researchers of bird life and habitats. A prominent environmental activist, Smith’s work has garnered over two billion views. His publications are widely used to train photographers in bird photography and understanding their complex life cycles. The HIPA Photographer of the Year Award was granted to Omani photographer Salem Al-Hajri. He is recognised for his projects that tell impactful visual stories aimed at preserving and celebrating Omani and Arab cultural heritage. His work connects ancient traditions with narratives of the present, embodying the region’s rich identity through vibrant and emotionally moving images. Al-Hajri is also committed to providing growth and development opportunities for Omani and Gulf photographers. In his address during the event,Ali bin Thalith, Secretary General ofHIPA, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for his continued support of HIPA and the art of photography. He said: “Power has always been a source of pride and human aspiration. It drives progress and inspires ambition, while carrying the ability to influence and shape perspectives. This season, HIPA received more than 87,000 submissions from around 50,000 photographers.” Bin Thalith added: “HIPA has extended its reach across the world, while the world has also embraced HIPA. By promoting the culture of photography, advancing its role and ensuring it holds a meaningful place in society, HIPA has supported Emirati photographers to achieve international recognition as a natural outcome of their dedication. It has also continued to strengthen its position as a global platform that celebrates visual arts and highlights photography’s ability to shed light on key global issues.” Awarding of the ‘POWER’ and ‘General’ Categories During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also honoured the winners of the ‘Power’ category. First place was awarded to Syrian photographer Hashem Dardowra, while Indian photographer Deepak Singh Dogra secured second place, and Australian photographer Scott Portelli came in third. Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of Frontier 25, presented the awards to the winners in the ‘General’ category. In the ‘General - Colour’ category, American photographer Karine Aigner won first place, followed by Jack Zhi from the United States in second place, and Marcin Giba from Poland in third. In the ‘General - Black and White’ category, Australian photographer Ted Grambeau took the lead, followed by South African photographer Chris Fallows in second place, and Emirati photographer Yousef Bin Shakar Al Zaabi in third. Awarding of the ‘Portfolio’ Category His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, honoured the winners in the ‘Portfolio’ category. Palestinian photographer Ali Jadallah won first place, followed by Marek Biegalski from Poland in second place, while third place went to Emirati photographer Ammar AlSayed Ahmed. Awarding of the ‘Sports Photography’ Category His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, presented the Sports Photography awards. First place went to Vladimir Tadić from Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by German photographer Laci Perényi in second place, and Japanese photographer Masatoshi Ujihara in third place. Awarding of the ‘Drone (Video)’ Category His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, UAE Minister of Federal National Council Affairs and Chairmanof HIPA, honoured the winners in the ‘Drone (Video)’ category. American photographer Karim Iliya won first place, followed by the Norwegian photographer Chrisander Bergan in second place and Indian photographer Shantha Kumar Nagendran in third.