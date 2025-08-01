Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), will open tomorrow. Hosted for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, the global conference reinforces Dubai’s standing as a hub for cultural exchange and intellectual collaboration, while underscoring the region’s growing influence in enriching the international cultural landscape. Widely recognised as the world’s largest gathering of museum professionals, the event will convene more than 4,500 participants, including leading museum experts, cultural policymakers, and academics from across the globe. Under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,’ the conference will explore how museums can respond to today’s demographic, technological, and environmental transformations through creative and innovative approaches that empower communities, preserve heritage, and celebrate cultural diversity. Unveiling details of the event, the Organising Committee of ICOM Dubai 2025revealed that the weeklong programme will feature inspiring discussions around the sub-themes of Youth Empowerment, Intangible Heritage, and New Technologies through a mix of thought-provoking keynotes, practical workshops, and collaborative sessions. ICOM Dubai 2025 aims to reimagine museums as vibrant, participatory spaces for creativity, learning, and social engagement. The hybrid-format conference will include more than 10 keynote sessions led by global cultural leaders and museum experts, over 400 speakers sharing their expertise and perspectives, and upwards of 100 dialogue forums addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities in museology. Key sessions include ‘AI and Museums: From Vision to Global Action,’ featuring Medea S. Ekner, Director General of ICOM, and Krista Pikkat, Director for Culture and Emergencies at UNESCO’s Culture Sector; and ‘Challenging the Familiar: Reinventing Museums,’ moderated by Dr. Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum, with participation from Mona Khazindar, Chief Advisor - Ministry of Culture, Saudi Arabia; Dr. Christian Greco, Director of Museo Egizio, Italy; Mulenga Mpundu Kapwepwe, writer and social activist, Women’s History Museum, Zambia; and Jeyran Umarova, Executive Director, Art and Culture Development Foundation, Uzbekistan. Another session is ‘Nature as Partner: The Power of Restoration’ led by Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of the Education and Culture Division - Expo City Dubai; with contributions from Adib Dada, Founder - The Other Dada, Lebanon; Nupur Prothi, Senior Climate Expert, ICLEI, Sweden; and Dr Debra A. Reid, Curator of Agriculture and the Environment and Secretary of ICOM-SUSTAIN, Henry Ford Museum, USA. For the 27th General Conference, ICOM is hosting a Revision of the ICOM Code of Ethics for Museums roundtable, a session dedicated to illicit trafficking and ICOM's efforts in protecting cultural heritage, as well as the ceremony for the Inaugural ICOM Award for Sustainable Development Practice in Museums, the first global award that recognises innovative initiatives and exemplary practices that contribute meaningfully to sustainable development within the museum sector. In addition, ICOM Dubai 2025 will host a series of International Committees sessions, reflecting the diversity of ICOM’s network and representing disciplines from conservation and education to curation and digital innovation. The new ICOM President and Executive Board will also be elected and introduced, and the host city for ICOM 2028 will be officially announced, with the traditional flag relay handover finalised during the closing ceremony. Alongside the outcomes of the 40th ICOM General Assembly, interactive workshops and advanced training sessions will give participants opportunities to explore new strategies for building sustainable, innovative museums in the digital age. The event will also feature the Museum Fair, showcasing over 100 exhibitors presenting the latest innovations, creative solutions, and partnership opportunities in the field—reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture and innovation. Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Chairperson of the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, said: “The conference marks a pivotal moment for the global museum community, representing a truly international platform that unites thought leaders, cultural visionaries, and museum professionals to shape the sector’s future. Hosting this exceptional event in Dubai reflects recognition of our region’s growing influence in global cultural dialogue and the progress we’ve made in fostering creativity and cross-cultural collaboration. Its importance lies in its ability to capture the spirit of collective action by opening meaningful spaces for new ideas and solutions that redefine museum practice worldwide. This aligns with Dubai’s vision of transforming museums into living institutions, turning them into centres for learning, creativity, and inspiration that reflect our belief in culture’s power to drive positive change and societal advancement.” Her Excellency noted that through its diverse strategies and initiatives, Dubai continues to redefine what museums can be, creating environments that empower future generations to innovate and strengthen the role of museums as vital pillars of the cultural and creative industries. She added: “The focus on intangible heritage underscores a global commitment to safeguarding living traditions. At the same time, the emphasis on youth and technology reflects the evolving relationship between heritage, innovation, and the digital future.” Prof. Emma Nardi, President of ICOM, said: “The ICOM general conference is the highlight of our triennial calendar and for the first time, this year, it will take place in the Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia (MEASA) region. Museum professionals from all around the world will gather to exchange ideas and imagine new paths forward. I want to thank ICOM UAE, the Organising Committee, and our partners in Dubai for their exceptional dedication in bringing this vision to life.” Medea S. Ekner, Director General of ICOM, said: “The 27th ICOM General Conference comes at a transformative time for the museum field. As our sector evolves, we ask how museums can not only adapt to change but also lead it as essential pillars of our societies. ICOM Dubai 2025 will be a place to exchange knowledge, strengthen collaboration, and explore how museums can lead change through innovation and community engagement. Together, we are shaping a more connected and forward-looking museum landscape." Nasir Al Darmaki, Chair of ICOM UAE, said: “ICOM Dubai 2025 underscores the role of museums as vital spaces for thought, culture, and creativity that nurture collective awareness and intercultural dialogue. It is a world-class platform for sharing knowledge, exchanging expertise, and envisioning the future of the museum sector. By hosting this conference, Dubai reaffirms its role as a global cultural hub, an incubator for diversity, a catalyst for innovation, and a leader in advancing the museum field toward greater inclusivity, creativity, and sustainability.” For more details and the latest programme updates, visit: dubai2025.icom.museum