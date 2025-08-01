His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE

and Ruler of Dubai, said the Dubai Airshow is a prime example of the UAE’s forward-

looking vision and its steadfast efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for

advancing aviation, space and defence innovation. The event, which is being held at

Dubai World Central has always endeavoured to provide an inspiring platform for

global aviation industry pioneers and experts to explore new opportunities and shape

the next generation of technologies. On the eve of the opening of the Dubai Airshow, His Highness emphasised that the

UAE’s engagement with the world has always been driven by a desire to strengthen

partnerships and develop new solutions that serve humanity and support sustainable

growth across diverse sectors. His Highness noted: “Over the years, Dubai Airshow

has established itself as one of the world’s leading aerospace and technology

platforms, recording an ever-expanding turnout and attracting major international

companies and organisations. It has become a preferred destination for unveiling the

latest innovations and technologies, and an open laboratory for advancing ideas that

are redefining the future of vital industries.” Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the exhibition embodies the UAE’s commitment to

building an integrated aviation system and strengthening its role as a trusted partner

in developing innovative defence solutions and supporting the knowledge economy,

spurred by its firm conviction that investing in science and technology is the most

An effective way to safeguard the future of nations. His Highness welcomed guests from around the world, including senior officials, experts, and decision-makers from around the world, who have gathered in Dubai

World Central for the event. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al

Maktoum, the 19th edition of the global aviation showcase, runs until November 21

encompassing the latest trends, innovations, and industry outcomes, including the

development of the world’s largest airports and the unveiling of revolutionary new

technologies, cementing its position as a key event for the aviation and aerospace

sector. The largest edition of the airshow to date is hosting more than 1,500 exhibitors, 440

of whom are making their debut, alongside 148,000 visitors and 490 civil and military

delegations from 115 countries. Among the 21 national pavilions at the event, the

The Kingdom of Morocco will be marking its debut. Furthermore, the event features 98

chalets, 120 startups, 50 investors and an 8,000-square-meter exhibition area.