His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today visited the exhibition area of Dubai Airshow 2025 at Dubai World Central (DWC). The largest edition of the event to date, being held from 17-21 November 2025, has attracted major industry players in the aviation, defence and aerospace industries. During the tour, His Highness explored the latest innovations in aviation, defence, and space, highlighting the importance of technological development and enhancing the sectors’ competitiveness regionally and globally. Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed new civil and military aircraft projects in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, along with a number of senior officials. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum commended the UAE’s advancements in innovation and research, which have strengthened its position as a leading aviation hub. He noted that sustaining this leadership relies on fostering partnerships with global aviation leaders and developing competitive national talent. Sheikh Mohammed also said that Dubai will continue investing in smart infrastructure and advanced airports to ensure the sector remains prepared for future challenges. Sheikh Mohammed said the Dubai Airshow brings together innovations and expertise shaping the future of aviation and aerospace. He noted that the UAE is developing the aviation and aerospace sector as a key economic driver and a central element of its knowledge- and technology-driven vision. During his tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited key pavilions, exploring the latest commercial and military aircraft, sustainable and hybrid aviation technologies, new air mobility solutions, and defence and aerospace systems. He also received briefings on projects aimed at improving air travel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. His Highness also viewed the Chinese C919 passenger airplane, as it made its Middle East debut. Developed by COMAC with a capacity of 192 seats, the aircraft offers competitive fuel efficiency and operational performance, marking China’s entry into the commercial aviation market. Sheikh Mohammed toured the CATIC pavilion, highlighting China-UAE aviation collaboration; the Strata–Mubadala pavilion, showcasing UAE aircraft component innovation; the EDGE pavilion, featuring advanced defence technologies; and the LODD and Dubai South pavilions. This year’s edition of the event hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors, including 440 new exhibitors, 148,000 trade visitors, and 490 military and civil delegations from 115 countries during the event. The event also features 21 country pavilions, including a debut by Morocco, besides 98 chalets, and 8,000 square metres of additional exhibition space, in addition to 120 start-ups and 50 investors. Over 200 aircraft, including commercial, military, private jets, UAVs, and next-generation technologies, are showcased across the flying and static displays, marking the largest in the event’s history