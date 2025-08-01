Dubai CommerCity (DCC), the region’s first free zone dedicated to digital commerce, and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, has announced a strategic partnership with VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the only enterprise digital commerce platform in the world to be named a Customer’s Choice in the Gartner Voice of the Customer for two consecutive years, to accelerate the growth of digital commerce across the UAE and the wider GCC by empowering brands, retailers, and startups with advanced commerce technologies, AI-driven solutions, and seamless access to regional and global markets. The agreement was signed by Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Commer City, and Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer at VTEX, with senior officials from both organisations in attendance. The partnership comes at a pivotal time for the UAE’s digital economy, which reached AED 32.3 billion (US$8.8 billion) in 2024, and is projected to exceed AED 50.6 billion (US$13.8 billion) by 2029. The UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy aims to double the sector’s contribution to GDP, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in innovation and technology. VTEX Launches Regional Hub Powering Commerce As part of the agreement, VTEX also celebrated the launch of its first Middle East regional hub within Dubai Commer City, leveraging the free zone’s purpose-built, world-class infrastructure to drive operational excellence, accelerate speed-to-market, and enable digital transformation for businesses of all sizes. Through its new base in DCC, VTEX will extend its enterprise-grade commerce platform to innovative high-potential brands within the free zone and other UAE innovation initiatives under special partnership terms that promote adoption and scalability. The approach aligns with global best practices that facilitate preferential access to technology ecosystems, driving rapid digital transformation and sustainable growth. “This partnership aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision for economic diversification and digital transformation, reinforcing Dubai CommerCity’s position as a driving force for innovation and sustainable growth in the e-commerce sector. Dubai CommerCity continues to empower businesses and establish itself as a next-generation free zone, dedicated to advancing operational excellence and digital leadership through a progressive, agile ecosystem, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,” she added. Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer at VTEX Commerce, said: “VTEX has over 2,400 enterprise customers in over 43 countries around the world, and our new regional hub at Dubai CommerCity is a milestone, serving as a gateway to the future of commerce in the Middle East. This hub positions VTEX at the centre of the region’s commerce innovation landscape, allowing VTEX to scale the most promising brands in the Middle East with enterprise-grade technology, AI-driven intelligence, and deep global expertise. In today’s competitive market, at VTEX Commerce, we enable brands to operate smarter, scale faster, and unlock new opportunities across the GCC and beyond from day one.” VTEX & Dubai CommerCity: Accelerating Growth with Enterprise Commerce Excellence Through this partnership, VTEX brings its global ecosystem with 25 years of top-tier commerce expertise and enterprise solutions to provide direct benefits”: Empowering Emirati Innovators: The launch of a regional programme to empower Emirati SMEs and entrepreneurs aligns with “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World initiative.” The programme aims to foster entrepreneurship, drive innovation-led growth, and strengthen the competitiveness of Emirati-led businesses across regional and global markets. VTEX’s Global Expertise in Digital Commerce: Building on decades of delivering advanced digital commerce programmes worldwide, VTEX brings its sophisticated, enterprise-grade methodology to the Middle East. The programme equips participants with deep, practical knowledge across the full commerce ecosystem, including e-commerce solution architecture, omnichannel operations, composable storefronts, and marketplace strategy. Through immersive masterclasses, interactive webinars, and certified courses, participants gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge tools and practices that enable smarter, more agile businesses, accelerate revenue growth, scale operations effectively, and deliver measurable contributions to the country’s GDP. Data-Driven Growth with InsightsIQ: Dubai CommerCity supports the initiative through its Commerce Intelligence Platform, InsightsIQ, which is fully integrated with VTEX’s global digital commerce platform. The VTEX award-winning adaptable architecture delivers real-time, AI-driven analytics, enabling innovative brands to make data-informed decisions, optimise operations, and unlock new growth opportunities. Together, VTEX and Dubai CommerCity reinforce their commitment to empowering SMEs and enterprises through innovative, scalable, and measurable solutions. The programme is tailored to reflect the UAE’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, supporting innovation-driven growth, and empowering startups and SMEs through masterclasses, webinars, and certified courses on digital commerce, omnichannel operations, and supply chain management, aimed at enhancing digital readiness and competitiveness across regional and global markets.