Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) today announced a new order for 60 GEnx-1B engines to power flydubai’s first wide-body fleet of 30 Boeing 787-9. The agreement, signed at the Dubai Airshow 2025, also includes spare engines and a long-term services agreement to support the carrier’s launch of long-haul operations. This agreement underpins flydubai’s growth strategy and the continued expansion of its network, enabling the airline to increase capacity on existing routes and meet demand from a growing passenger base. Established in 2008, flydubai has grown significantly and currently serves more than 135 destinations across 57 countries; the airline is now adding long-haul destinations to its growing network. The selection of GEnx-1B engines underscores flydubai's confidence in GE Aerospace's proven technology solutions, which offer best-in-class performance, durability and fuel efficiency. Designed for robust performance and reliability, these are critical for the carrier’s sustained growth in the region’s unique operating environments. The Dubai-based carrier placed its first wide-body order for 30 Boeing 787-9s at the 2023 edition of the Dubai Airshow, diversifying its current fleet of all-Boeing 737 aircraft. The highly fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner will allow flydubai to expand its horizons and offer the right product at the right time to cater to the changing market and customer needs. Since its introduction in 2011, the GEnx engine family has accumulated more than 62 million flight hours, and it stands as GE Aerospace’s fastest-selling high-thrust engine to date, with more than 3,600 engines currently in service and backlog, including spare units. The GEnx engine powers two-thirds of all Boeing 787 aircraft currently in operation. And like all GE Aerospace commercial engines, GEnx engines are certified to run on current sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends. GE Aerospace has been a committed partner to the UAE for more than 40 years. To support the country’s ambitious plans for the future of flight, GE Aerospace has a significant presence on the ground, with more than 240 employees; offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airport Freezone; an On Wing Support Center in Dubai South; partnership engineering, testing, and MRO facilities across the country; and the Middle East Technology Center focused on solutions for the region’s hot harsh environment.