His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum,President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, met with a group of UAE national pilots working for Emirates during his visit to the Dubai Airshow 2025. His Highness was briefed about their role in supporting the airline’s operations and strengthening its global presence in the civil aviation sector. During the reception which took place today at the Royal Pavilion at the Dubai Airshow, His Highness welcomed and greeted UAE National Emirates pilots, and commended the airline's commitment to developing Emirati aviation talent. His Highness said that Emirati talent is a cornerstone of the UAE’s vision for the future of the aviation sector. He noted that the leadership places the highest confidence in the people’s ability to drive progress and enhance global competitiveness, especially in advanced technology fields. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that the commitment of Emirati youth to excel in aviation reflects the true spirit of achievement that defines the people of the UAE. He underscored histrust the ability of Emirati talent to foster innovation and boost the country’s standing in advanced technology sectors. His Highness also noted the growing presence of Emirati women across all sectors, including aviation, describing their participation in specialised roles as a remarkable success story that promotes diversity, capability, and sustainable growth in this vital industry. Sheikh Mohammed alsonoted that investing in people remains central to the UAE’s vision for the future. The meeting reflects His Highness’s ongoing commitment to nurturing national talent and expanding the contributions of Emirati youth and women in strategic, forward-looking sectors. The 40 Emirati pilots present, including two women, expressed their pride in meeting His Highness andcommended his unwavering support.They reaffirmed their dedication to excellence and to representing the UAE with distinction on the international stage. Driven by a visionary leadership that recognises human capital as fundamental to national progress, Emirates has positioned itself at the forefront of cultivating the next generation of Emirati aviation expertise. With close to 900 UAE Nationals currently serving as Captains and First Officers across Emirates' global operations and over 300 cadets in training at Emirates Flight Training Academy, the airline continues to build a robust pipeline of UAE National aviation professionals. This investment in homegrown talent not only supports the UAE's Emiratisation goals but also feeds Emirates’ future demand and long-term operational needs while fostering technical expertise within the UAE National workforce, from cadet training through to command positions.