Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China
(21 November 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today met with Liao Lin, Chairman and Executive Director of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC), one of the world’s largest commercial banks.

The meeting, held at His Highness The Ruler’s Court in Dubai, discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between ICBC and the UAE’s financial sector, leveraging the country’s growing role as a global financial hub and an important base for Chinese institutions expanding across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).

They also reviewed wider prospects for enhancing UAE–China economic and investment ties. Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the strength of the UAE–China comprehensive strategic partnership and the growing role of Chinese financial institutions in Dubai’s financial ecosystem. The discussion explored how Dubai’s position as a gateway for global capital and financial innovation can support shared growth goals.

His Highness further noted that Dubai’s advanced financial infrastructure, strong regulatory framework and supportive business environment continue to enable major international banks such as ICBC to grow their regional operations, serve international clients, and facilitate trade and investment between markets worldwide. He added that Dubai continues to expand its partnerships with leading global financial institutions in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the emirate’s GDP and strengthen its position as one of the world’s top four economic hubs.

ICBC is ranked the world’s largest bank by total assets, according to S&P Global. The state-owned bank offersdiverse services includingcorporate banking, personal banking, financial asset services and treasury operations, serving millions of customers worldwide. In 2024, the bank reported a net profit of RMB366.9 billion and its total assets stood at RMB52.3 trillion ($7.3 trillion) at the end of last year.

Over the last two decades, the bank has steadily expanded its presence in the UAE and the region. ICBC formally commenced the operations of its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch in 2013. It has supported key sukuk issuances and provided renminbi financing and multi-currency clearing and settlement services, becoming a vital player in deepening financial links between China and the Middle East.

The meeting was attended byHis Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Helal Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority. 

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance