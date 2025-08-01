Dubai Customs reinforced its position as one of the most distinguished government entities in global innovation ecosystems after securing three notable achievements during its participation in the ideasUK 2025 Conference, the leading international event in institutional innovation management. The conference saw the announcement of Dubai Customs’ win of the “Idea of the Year 2025” award in the customer service category for “Al Munasiq,” an advanced platform powered by artificial intelligence designed to deliver a major leap in the process of classifying goods according to the Harmonized System (HS Code). This innovative platform represents a significant step toward enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and speed of customs procedures.

Dubai Customs also received platinum accreditation with a score of 100% for its innovation management system for the sixteenth consecutive year, an exceptional achievement that reinforces its standing as one of the world’s leading government bodies in adopting sustainable innovation within the customs work ecosystem. This accreditation reflects the robustness of the organization’s institutional system and the sustainability of innovation as a culture that supports the quality and leadership of customs operations through forward-looking projects and future reports covering more than 36 innovation opportunities. In an individual achievement reflecting the competence of national talent, ideasUK selected employee Khalid Al Zarouni among the top speakers at the conference for his presentation titled “Foresight for Innovation.” He offered an analytical perspective on using foresight tools to craft innovative solutions that enhance the readiness of the customs sector and improve service efficiency, while also showcasing the developmental projects achieved by Dubai Customs’ Foresight Program.

Commenting on these accomplishments, H.E. Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said the achievements reflect the organization’s advanced position on the global innovation map and affirm its success in embodying Dubai’s vision for leadership and in shaping an innovative government model that delivers genuine impact in customer service. He added that what the organization achieved at the ideasUK 2025 Conference is not merely international recognition but a global acknowledgment of Dubai Customs’ ability to develop a deeply rooted innovation ecosystem capable of confidently keeping pace with the future. He further noted that receiving full-score platinum accreditation for the sixteenth consecutive year reflects the strength of the organization’s innovation system and the competence of its national workforce, which has demonstrated influential participation in international forums. Dubai Customs continues to invest in advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to create solutions, programs, and applications that support performance enhancement, productivity, and the quality of customs services delivered to clients. The Director General pointed out that these efforts come in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure Dubai remains the best, fastest, and most future-ready city. These directives are reflected in Dubai’s annual plan to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence applications to improve quality of life and integrate technology across vital sectors in support of the economy and sustainable, advanced transformation. He concluded by affirming that Dubai Customs will continue investing in innovation and future foresight as the main drivers of leadership in customs work. The ongoing successes demonstrate that the organization’s innovation ecosystem has become a benchmark and that its national talent is capable of shaping future-ready solutions that effectively serve customers and the community, aligned with Dubai’s government directions and its economic agenda D33. For his part, engineer Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department said the Dubai Customs’ achievements at the ideasUK Conference reflect the strength of its strategic system and its ability to transform innovation into impactful institutional value. Winning the Idea of the Year award and receiving platinum accreditation for the sixteenth consecutive year confirm the strength of its work model, which is based on foresight, data analysis, and strong support from senior leadership for innovation culture. He added that Dubai Customs works to link innovative projects with its strategic goals in support of Dubai’s D33 economic agenda, enhancing the sustainability of improvement, boosting the oeganization’s readiness for the future, and strengthening its ability to develop solutions that enhance Dubai’s competitiveness in trade and logistics.