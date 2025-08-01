The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host a festive two-day program to celebrate the UAE’s 54th Union Day. Scheduled on 27 and 29 November, the activities will combine Emirati authenticity and cultural creativity, offering visitors an experience that expresses the spirit and values ​​of the Union. With a series of events and workshops, the program will blend authentic Emirati culture and heritage with inspiring experiences, aligning with the theme of the Year of Community, to create a festive atmosphere that brings family members together. These events form a unique platform to promote national identity, as visitors experience a comprehensive knowledge experience that combines education and entertainment, and allows direct interaction with the rich Emirati heritage through workshops, educational games, and live musical and artistic performances. This reflects the Library’s vision to offer a creative and inspiring cultural experience for all ages. The festivities will kick off on 27 November with traditional Emirati live performances. Throughout the day, the Library will organise cultural and heritage activities, including sailboat racing and car racing. The program also includes art workshops where attendees can participate in painting old houses and pottery. The pottery painting corner will provide an opportunity for artistic expression through painting pottery pieces featuring symbols of the UAE, such as palm trees, camels, and the UAE flag. As part of the humanitarian initiative, Al Raha for Good, visitors will participate in grinding wheat using the traditional stone mill (Al Raha). This initiative embodies the values of generosity, solidarity, and community support, in line with the Year of Community. Activities also include a plant assembly workshop where participants will plant Ghaf and jahnami saplings in decorative glass containers, and a traditional Emirati shop that reflects old-fashioned life and offers traditional foods and drinks for which the UAE was once known. There will also be a picture puzzle where visitors can participate in creating a national image that reflects unity and cohesion. Furthermore, the library will offer children the opportunity to participate in recreational activities to encourage artistic creativity. It will also feature a traditional fishing boat photo booth, and a live cooking station featuring traditional Emirati dishes. The Library’s festival will end on 29 November with a musical night featuring the premiere performance of Orchestrana, led by the distinguished Maestro Hatem Mansour, at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Theatre, at 7:30 PM. To learn more about the Library’s Union Day Festival program, visit the official Mohammed Bin Rashid Library website www.mbrl.ae and follow its social media platforms. Organising these events at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library supports its strategic vision. Through them, the Library aims to promote national identity, instils values ​​of belonging and pride in cultural heritage, provide a comprehensive cultural experience that combines heritage and innovation, and allows visitors to experience a live cultural experience that stimulates national awareness and enriches community life.