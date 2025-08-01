As part of the "Emirati Media Talent Pledge" initiative, the Dubai Media Council, in cooperation with Dubai Chambers and the Higher Colleges of Technology, provided a distinguished field opportunity for media students to participate in international media coverage and content production, which contributes to enhancing their practical skills and gaining direct experience in the international media work environment. This participation came within the framework of the Dubai Media Council’s vision aimed at empowering national media talents and providing real opportunities to hone their skills, through practical experiences that combine education and application, and give young people space to directly interact with the media work environment in international economic events. The students participated in producing media materials, field coverage, and crafting accompanying narrative content during their trip as part of the Dubai Chambers trade mission to Georgia and Armenia, which included the “Doing Business with Georgia” forum in the capital Tbilisi, and the economic forum in the Armenian capital Yerevan, which were held last October, where a group of students from the Higher Colleges of Technology in the UAE joined the Dubai Chambers communications team. The Dubai Media Council affirmed that the initiative represents a practical model for strategic partnerships between the media, education and business sectors, explaining that such experiences contribute to preparing a new generation of media professionals capable of conveying Emirati success stories to the world in a professional manner that reflects the national identity. Saif Al Suwaidi, Projects Director at Dubai Media Council , said: “As part of Dubai Media Council’s commitment and ongoing efforts to support Emirati media talent, and through the ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ initiative, we are working to provide real-world practical experiences for talented young people in the media field, enabling them to gain the field experience that qualifies them to be an active part of the media development journey in the country. The cooperation with Dubai Chambers and the Higher Colleges of Technology confirms the integration of national efforts in preparing a media generation that keeps pace with Dubai’s future aspirations.” For their part, the students participating in the mission expressed their gratitude for this opportunity, which enabled them to work within a comprehensive professional environment, stressing that the experience gave them a deeper understanding of the role of economic media in conveying Dubai's image and leadership to foreign markets. Key partner Sumaya Al Shamsi, Director of International Partnerships at Dubai Chambers, said: “At Dubai Chambers, we are keen to support initiatives that enhance the role of Emirati youth in various fields, including media, which is a key partner in conveying the distinguished image of the national economy. The cooperation with the Dubai Media Council and the Higher Colleges of Technology embodies a model to be emulated in the integration between national institutions, introducing young people to the growing economic position of the emirate in foreign markets, and how to support companies in a way that contributes to preparing a capable media generation that keeps pace with the economic and developmental movement that Dubai is witnessing.” Quality opportunities For her part, Dr. Rachel Bentley, Executive Dean of the College of Applied Media at the Higher Colleges of Technology , affirmed: “We are delighted to have our students participate in the activities of the ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ initiative, which provides them with quality field opportunities to gain practical experience and hone their skills in a real-world environment. These experiences represent a fundamental pillar in the applied education model adopted by the colleges, and contribute to enhancing the readiness of our graduates to enter the labor market and contribute effectively to the national development process.” This step is an extension of the Dubai Media Council’s efforts to transform learning into field experience through cooperation with national institutions in various sectors, thereby enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading media industry center in the region.