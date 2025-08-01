Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), President of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, affirmed that the UAE,as it celebrates its 54th Eid Al Etihad, continues to advance with confidence and determination toward strengthening its distinguished global position across all sectors. Guided by the forward-looking vision and directives of its leadership, the UAE has achieved exceptional rankings on a wide range of global competitiveness indicators, showcasing a development model that continues to inspire the world. On this cherished national occasion, Her Highness conveyed her warmest greetings and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Her Highness also greeted Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation,’ Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, on the joyous occasion. Her Highness Sheikha Manal said:“Eid AlEtihad, being celebrated this year under the theme ‘United,’ is a timeless national occasion that embodies the values and milestones that led to the establishment of the UAE. It is a moment to honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their fellow Founding Fathers – may God have mercy upon them all – who laid the foundations of a modern state built on unity, loyalty, belonging, tolerance, and the empowerment of its people. Today, we proudly continue this path under the guidance of our inspiring leadership, which has placed people at the core of all development efforts, recognising them as the driving force for building a sustainable, competitive economy and a stable, prosperous society.” Her Highness added that the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recognises people as the nation’s most valuable resource, enabling an ambitious development journey marked by outstanding achievements. These accomplishments stem from continued efforts to reach the highest levels of excellence and leadership, resulting in strategic initiatives that have elevated the UAE’s global standing in renewable energy, sustainability, space, artificial intelligence, and the knowledge economy. The UAE also ranks among the top countries worldwide in human development, quality of life, women’s empowerment, and gender balance. Her Highness further emphasised that empowering women has been a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s journey since its foundation. The country’s leadership has long believed in the capabilities of Emirati women and their role in national development, constantly providing the support and opportunities needed for them to become essential partners in progress and decision-making. She added:“Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE Gender Balance Council continues to advance the UAE’s position among the world’s leading nations in gender balance, fully aligned with national priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In close partnership with UAE ministries and federal entities, the Council has implemented pioneering initiatives that enhanced the representation of Emirati women in leadership and decision-making roles, reinforcing the UAE as a global model in this field. In the coming phase, we look forward to further strengthening women’s participation in future-focused sectors such as the green economy and advanced technologies, reaffirming their integral role in shaping the future of a nation that has provided them with every opportunity for success and distinction.”