Statement By H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, On Mother’s Day 2026 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Statement By H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, On Mother’s Day 2026
(20 March 2026)

  

Mother’s Day represents both a humanitarian and national occasion through which we express our deep appreciation for the vital role of mothers in building the family, strengthening social stability, and instilling the authentic values that underpin the UAE’s comprehensive development journey. This year’s celebration coincides with the directives of our wise leadership to designate 2026 as the Year of the Family,a national initiative that places mothers at its very core as the essential pillar and enduring cornerstone of efforts to build a cohesive and interconnected society.

On this occasion, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirms its commitment to advancing legislative frameworks that foster a healthy balance between family, professional, and social responsibilities, in line with the UAE’s approach to empowering women, particularly mothers. On Mother’s Day, we extend our highestregards and sincere felicitationsto Her HighnessSheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, as well as to Emirati mothers and mothers around the world, in recognition of their enduring dedication and vital role in nurturing generations and shaping the future.

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