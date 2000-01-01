Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Zabeel Ladies Club, attended the closing ceremony of the 14th Dubai Holy Quran Competition for People of Determination which saw the participation of 700 contestants.

She honoured 90 winners during the ceremony, held in the presence of Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of Executive Board of the Dubai Club for People of Determination and several officials and guests at the Zabeel Ladies Club.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem and recitations from the Holy Quran, followed by a documentary showcasing the journey and achievements of the competition through its various editions.

Raisa Al Falasi, Head of the Organising Committee, delivered a speech expressing gratitude to Sheikha Roudha bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for her continued patronage and support in encouraging People of Determination across the UAE and Gulf region to memorise and reflect upon the Holy Quran.

She also thanked Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for attending the closing ceremony and honouring the participants, alongside acknowledging the efforts of partners, organising committees, judges, parents, and all contributors to the success of the 14th edition.

On the occasion, Thani Juma Berregad and Raisa Al Falasi presented a commemorative gift to Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Among the winners honoured were Adam Hamed Adam, who received the best voice award, and Noura Rashid Hamed Al Marri, who won the best female voice award. Youssef Aref Mohammed was recognised as the youngest contestant while Fatima bint Saif Al Saadi received the award for youngest female contestant.