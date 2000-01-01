Dubai Chambers has explored ways to strengthen trade and investment flows with South Africa’s Western Cape province during a recent meeting with H.E. Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape. The meeting took place in South Africa with the participation of Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers. H.E. Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape, commented: “The Western Cape is committed to deepening and expanding trade relations with the United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, as we build new bridges of opportunity between our regions. Dubai’s position as a global hub for finance, logistics, tourism and innovation aligns strongly with the Western Cape’s vision for inclusive economic growth and job creation. We see enormous potential for collaboration across sectors such as renewable energy, agri-processing, technology, and infrastructure, among others. The Western Cape offers political stability, world-class infrastructure, a skilled workforce and a proven track record of investment success.” Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, reaffirmed Dubai Chambers’ commitment to expanding economic cooperation with businesses in the Western Cape and across South Africa.He highlighted the importance of exploring new opportunities for collaboration across diverse sectors, strengthening the competitiveness of companies, and creating paths for high-quality investments that advance the shared interests of both markets. AlShamsi emphasised the importance of developing bilateral business ties and building strategic partnerships between private sector companies, noting that these partnerships can support cooperation across key sectors of mutual interest and unlock new opportunities for growth. He added that Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s trade mission to South Africa, which features a delegation comprising companies from Dubai, reflects the significanceof the South African market, which was Dubai’s fifth-largest trading partner in Africa last year. AlShamsi concluded: “South Africa enjoys a prominent economic position and holds strong growth potential, positioning it as an important strategic partner for Dubai’s business community. The Western Cape stands out as a dynamic economic hub with strengths across several priority sectors, particularly food trade. This meeting reflectsa shared commitment to strengthening cooperation between our business communities, supporting sustainable partnerships, and advancing mutual trade and investment. Our trade mission also creates a platform for companies to expand and benefit from the high-quality opportunities offered by Dubai and the Western Cape.” During the meeting, Dubai Chambers showcased Dubai’s integrated business environment and the opportunities it offers for South African companies to expand into regional and global markets. The discussions also highlighted Dubai’s important role in international trade, facilitating cross-border partnerships, and enabling the local business community to benefit from economic opportunities worldwide. The meeting was held on the sidelines of Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s trade mission to Cape Town, which forms part of the chamber’s efforts to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into South Africa. The mission aims to strengthen engagement with local partners, explore new areas for cooperation, and identify growth opportunities across key sectors.