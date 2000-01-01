His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, reviewed the Ministry of Finance’s 2025 Annual Report, titled ‘Financial Efficiency and Global Impact’. The report charts the Ministry’s role in shaping fiscal policy and steering national development priorities. It also outlines the year’s major achievements and key financial indicators, reflecting the resilience of the UAE economy and its strong capacity for sustainable growth. The report further underscores the UAE’s continued progress in advancing financial sustainability and reinforcing its global leadership position, in line with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ visionand the ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ vision. A global model for sustainable development His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE, inspired by the visionary directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to set a distinctive global model for sustainable development, one that empowers people, accelerates innovation and advances leadership across all sectors. His Highness added that this forward-looking vision has positioned the UAE as a driving force for economic stability and a leading global model for inclusive growth. It has also reinforced the role of the UAE Ministry of Finance as a strategic pillar driving fiscal policies that support the country’s long-term ambitions under the ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ agenda. “2025 marked an exceptional chapter in our journey towards greater financial efficiency and global impact. We successfully transformed global challenges into opportunities for growth and excellence. Our role extended beyond resource management to strengthening the sustainability of the national financial ecosystem and developing agile legislation that aligns with rapid digital transformation. These efforts contributed to attracting high-quality investments and fostering strong strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors,”His Highness Sheikh Maktoum further said. Enhancing financial decision-making At the strategic level, His Highness said the Ministry of Finance has developed a proactive financial innovation ecosystem powered by digital solutions engineering and artificial intelligence. He explained that the initiative is designed to enhance the efficiency of financial decision-making and safeguard national financial resources for future generations. His Highness stressed that this transformation reflects the Ministry’s continued commitment to equipping the national economy with advanced tools that strengthen the UAE’s ability to navigate global shifts with agility and resilience, while further consolidating its position among the world’s most efficient and transparent financial systems. His Highness added: “The UAE continues to actively shape global financial and economic trends through supporting policies that promote sustainable growth and broaden opportunities for cooperation across the financial, economic and investment sectors. This role reflects the UAE’s commitment to contributing responsibly to addressing global economic challenges and reinforcing the stability of the global financial landscape.” His Highness further noted: “The Ministry of Finance’s 2025 Annual Report reflects the transformation of the UAE financial ecosystem, achieved through agile, sustainable policies rooted in efficiency, innovation and future readiness. This transformation further strengthens the competitiveness of our national economy and solidifies the UAE’s global standing.” Modernising legislative and tax frameworks His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: “2025 marked a pivotal milestone in translating the vision of our wise leadership into tangible achievements. Throughout the year, the Ministry of Finance continued to strengthen its role as a strategic partner in advancing sustainable development through agile fiscal policies that enhanced the resilience of the national economy and improved the efficiency of federal financial resource management. These efforts align with the UAE’s direction towards building a future-ready financial system defined by resilience and global leadership.” His Excellency affirmed that this strong national commitment places a responsibility on the Ministry to develop innovative policies that strike a balance between financial discipline and inclusive economic growth. He noted that throughout 2025, the Ministry focused on modernising legislative and tax frameworks to reinforce financial stability and enhance the UAE’s competitive, business-friendly environment, in line with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global financial hub. Securing sustainable resources On strengthening sovereign resources, His Excellency Al Hussaini said the Ministry continued to advance sophisticated financing tools and develop a fair and transparent tax system aligned with the highest international standards, further reinforcing global confidence in the UAE’s financial approach. He noted that this direction goes beyond supporting the federal budget. At its core, it aims to secure sustainable resources for future generations and ensure the country’s ability to finance major transformational projects that drive long-term, sustainable growth across key sectors of the economy. Financial efficiency and high-impact achievements Throughout 2025, the UAE Ministry of Finance continued to strengthen its position as a key driver in advancing the government financial ecosystem through balanced fiscal policies that enhanced financial sustainability and improved the efficiency of government resource management. The UAE’s federal budget for 2025 reached approximately AED71.5 billion, with balanced revenues and expenditures. Meanwhile, the government approved the 2026 Federal Budget Plan at a total value of AED92.4 billion, marking a 29% increase compared to the 2025 budget. The figures reflect the strength of the national economy, the flexibility of the UAE’s fiscal policies and their ability to support future development priorities. The report also highlighted continued progress in expanding non-oil revenues by upgrading the tax system, strengthening tax compliance and expanding international agreements, helping reinforce the UAE’s competitiveness and the sustainability of public revenues. In addition, the report reviewed the launch of the 2025 Federal Budget Annual Report, titled ‘Empowering the Future of Generations to Come’, which featured comprehensive financial and non-financial analyses aimed at enhancing transparency and raising awareness of the country’s fiscal priorities.