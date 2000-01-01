His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), today witnessed the inauguration of the headquarters and first manufacturing facility of KERNO Enterprises at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge- and innovation-driven companies and a member of DIEZ. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ; and Christopher Caswell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kerno Enterprises, alongside senior government and private sector officials and company representatives. KERNO Enterprises is the first manufacturer of enterprise IT hardware in the UAE. The facility further strengthens Dubai’s standing as a regional hub for advanced technology and knowledge-based manufacturing, with the company designing, developing, and producing secure technology solutions locally. This development is in line with national priorities to enhance technological sovereignty, localise advanced industries, and build resilient digital infrastructure capable of meeting the demands of artificial intelligence and the wider digital economy. During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed toured the facility and reviewed its advanced production lines, including assembly operations, testing procedures, and quality assurance systems. He was also briefed on KERNO Enterprises’ portfolio of solutions spanning AI servers, high-performance computing systems, enterprise servers, and data storage technologies. His Highness said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for technology companies and advanced industries, supported by an integrated business environment, world-class infrastructure, and a competitive economic ecosystem that attracts high-value investments and projects.” Strategic focus He added that the establishment of KERNO Enterprises’ headquarters and manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis represents a significant addition to Dubai and the UAE’s advanced manufacturing landscape. It reflects the strategic importance of investment in knowledge, innovation and technology-driven sectors. He further noted that advanced manufacturing remains a cornerstone in building the economy of the future, enhancing digital readiness, and advancing economic diversification, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to position the emirate among the world’s leading economic centres. Diversifying the economy His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said: “The inauguration of Kerno Enterprises’ facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis marks an important step in the UAE’s journey towards building a more diversified and competitive economy driven by knowledge, innovation, and advanced technology. It also reflects the country’s ability to attract high-value investments in future-focused sectors and transform them into industrial and technological projects that add measurable value to the national economy.” He added: “This facility is aligned with the UAE’s vision of developing an advanced trade and investment ecosystem and strengthening its position as a global hub for advanced industries and digital technologies. Enabling companies to design, develop, and manufacture high-performance solutions within the country supports the competitiveness of national exports and creates broader opportunities for international partnerships.” His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni said: “The inauguration of KERNO Enterprises’ facility reflects the growing role of Dubai Silicon Oasis as a dedicated platform for technology, knowledge, and innovation-driven enterprises. He emphasised that the DIEZ ecosystem continues to attract high-quality investments that support future-focused sectors and provide an integrated environment for companies to grow, scale, and develop advanced solutions from Dubai to regional and global markets. He added: “The presence of KERNO Enterprises at Dubai Silicon Oasis represents an important addition to Dubai’s technology business community, particularly given its focus on the manufacturing of enterprise information technology equipment and secure digital infrastructure. We look forward to this facility contributing to strengthening local technology manufacturing capabilities and supporting Dubai’s readiness for the digital economy and artificial intelligence.” High-tech product array The KERNO Enterprises facility at Dubai Silicon Oasis has an annual production capacity exceeding 60,000 technology products. This includes high-performance AI servers, enterprise and edge computing servers, x86 multi-purpose platforms developed and manufactured in the UAE, as well as enterprise-grade storage systems designed for mission-critical applications. Christopher Caswell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kerno Enterprises, stated that the inauguration of the company’s headquarters and manufacturing facility at Dubai Silicon Oasis represents a key milestone in its development journey. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to designing and manufacturing advanced enterprise IT hardware within the UAE in alignment with the country’s strategic direction to advance industrial capability and the digital economy. He added that the facility is positioned to meet growing demand for sovereign high-performance computing and AI solutions developed and manufactured in the UAE. He added: “The selection of Dubai Silicon Oasis as the primary location for the facility reflects its position as a leading hub for knowledge, innovation and future technologies, as well as the enabling environment it provides for the growth of advanced technology companies. The move aligns with KERNO Enterprises’ vision to develop and manufacture world-class technologies within the UAE, leveraging DSO’s advanced infrastructure and integrated ecosystem, which bring together technical talent, strategic partners and the business enablers required for expansion and innovation.” Dubai Silicon Oasis is one of three economic zones under DIEZ, alongside Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), and Dubai CommerCity (DCC). It offers an integrated ecosystem for technology companies, entrepreneurs, and innovators, underpinned by advanced infrastructure and a business environment conducive to knowledge- and innovation-led growth.