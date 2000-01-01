Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) continues to enrich the local cultural landscape through its School of Life initiative, empowering community members to develop new cultural and life skills within an innovative, interactive learning environment. This July, the initiative, which falls under the umbrella of Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy, will present a diverse programme featuring 23 workshops and creative sessions for children, families, and adults. Covering a broad range of subjects, including arts and crafts, languages, music, and nutrition, the programme is designed to nurture creativity, build practical life skills, and encourage lifelong learning. This reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to making culture accessible to all while reinforcing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. As part of the Health and Nutrition Club, participants can enjoy a range of interactive workshops that combine learning with hands-on experiences. Highlights include Summer Cocktail, delivered by Mummy Yummy at Hatta Public Library, where participants will discover how to prepare refreshing summer beverages using natural ingredients. At Al Jalilah Cultural Center for Children, Chef Alya Al Ali will lead Traditional Emirati Snacks: Saffron Cake and Karak Tea, introducing participants to the rich traditions of Emirati hospitality through the preparation of two beloved local favourites. The centre will also host a Cookies Masterclass, where Mummy Yummy's team will guide participants through the fundamentals of cookie-making and decorating in an engaging and creative environment. The Art Club programme will offer an inspiring selection of workshops celebrating both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary artistic expression across Dubai Public Libraries. At Al Mankhool Library, participants can create decorative handmade soaps inspired by the vibrant blossoms of the Flame Tree in Flame Soap. Meanwhile, Tali Charm, presented by Rafia Alsuwaidi at Al Twar Library, reimagines one of the UAE's traditional crafts by inviting participants to design artistic bag charms inspired by the colours and beauty of the Flame Tree, blending heritage with contemporary creativity. At Al Rashidiya Public Library, Clay Coasters, led by Teng Miras, will give participants the opportunity to craft practical artistic pieces using air-dry clay. Al Safa Art & Design Library will present a rich programme celebrating both international and local artistic practices. The line-up includes Kinusaiga Art Masterclass, led by Abeer Al Edani, where participants will explore the traditional Japanese no-sew textile art technique. The library will also host Flame Tree Mirror Art, presented by Medaf Creative Studio. At Um Suqeim Library, Sensory Learning: Flame Tree, led by Venturia, will combine sensory play with Montessori principles to encourage exploration and independent learning among young children. Meanwhile, Code the Flame Tree, hosted at Al Twar Library, introduces children to the fundamentals of coding and logical thinking through interactive activities inspired by the Flame Tree. At Al Rashidiya Public Library, Beaded Flower Pot, delivered by L'Atelier, will provide participants with an opportunity to develop their artistic and craft skills by creating decorative flower pots inspired by nature. The Music and Performing Arts Club at Al Jalilah Cultural Center for Children will present a series of engaging sessions designed to develop children's vocal and rhythmic abilities. Among them is Choral and Performing Arts in Arabic, delivered by Cordon, which combines singing with interactive musical activities to nurture creative expression while encouraging collaboration and teamwork among young participants.