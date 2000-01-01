His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE has made investing in human capital an approach that grows more firmly established day by day, thanks to the support and guidance of its leadership. The wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him , and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him , has transformed the provision of high-quality education into a strategic goal that the state spares no effort in achieving and ensuring its sustainability, as a fundamental pillar for building and empowering individuals at all stages of their lives.. His Highness noted that Dubai is moving forward in establishing an integrated educational system that reflects the authentic values ​​of the UAE, and qualifies cadres capable of preserving national achievements, enhancing the emirate’s leadership and raising its level of competitiveness in various sectors, through quality education that keeps pace with the requirements of the future and focuses on developing skills and talents that contribute to preparing a generation that is academically capable, firmly rooted in identity, proud of its language and homeland, and capable of excelling in global competition and achieving leadership in various fields. This came during a meeting of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai with the team of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, at the Emirates Towers, in the presence of His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications , His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and Her Excellency Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, where His Highness was briefed on the latest developments of the new educational projects led by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and its work plans within the Dubai Education Strategy 2033. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the Authority's efforts in enhancing the educational system in Dubai and raising its outputs according to the highest standards. His Highness said: "We want the learner in Dubai to be as unique as his homeland, with his characteristics and skills stemming from a firm Emirati identity, authentic values, and high morals, instilled by the founding fathers, to empower the people of the Emirates with knowledge and enhance their readiness for the future. Our goal in our educational system will remain to build a generation that possesses life skills and everything that qualifies it to lead the future, to be able to make a positive impact that serves his society and his homeland ." During the meeting, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) team in Dubai reviewed the objectives of the projects included in the current year’s business agenda, which cover the axes of enhancing the Arabic language in the educational environment, the quality of students’ lives, and empowering learners with life and future skills, aiming to meet their needs and those of their parents at various educational stages in line with the objectives of the Dubai Education Strategy 2033, which is based on designing the educational journey for every learner in Dubai, starting from early childhood, through school and higher education, and reaching the paths of continuous learning and beyond. The Dubai Education Strategy 2033 reflects the emirate’s vision to establish the principle of “lifelong learning”, and to build a generation of learners who are proud of their national identity, culture and authenticity, and who are open to the world, enabling them to chart their learning paths with flexibility and independence.