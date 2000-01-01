His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Free Zones Council, chaired the 35th meeting of the Council during which members reviewed a range of strategic initiatives aimed at redesigning the investor journey, enhancing the regulatory framework governing free zones, and further integrating government services. These initiatives reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading investment destinations. Discussions opened with a review of recent economic developments alongside regional and global trends, with members assessing their implications for the wider business environment. The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening institutional readiness and adopting proactive policies that enhance economic resilience and adaptability amid global changes, supporting sustainable growth across Dubai’s free zones. The Council further emphasised that the next phase of development requires moving beyond incremental process improvements towards a comprehensive redesign of the investor journey. This transformation will be driven by a fully integrated ecosystem enabled by greater interoperability between institutions, digital transformation, and smart governance, with the objective of reducing administrative time and effort, enhancing service quality, and maintaining the highest standards of compliance and risk management. The Council also reviewed a proposed framework governing procedures and requirements for investors outside the country, representing a significant step forward in the way approvals for international investors are managed. The model introduces a risk-based classification approach, streamlined requirements, and accelerated approval processes, thereby enhancing ease of establishment and business continuity while safeguarding regulatory and security standards. Dubai Investor Register The ‘Dubai Investor Register’ initiative was also reviewed as a strategic step towards establishing a unified economic identity for investors at the emirate level, enhancing interoperability between government entities, reducing duplication in registration processes, enabling seamless investor mobility and expansion across free zones, while maintaining the regulatory autonomy of each free zone in licensing and governance matters. This initiative contributes to a more cohesive and efficient investment ecosystem, reducing both time and cost associated with doing business and further strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness as a global investment hub. The Council further reviewed a proposal to unify legal and commercial announcements linked to licensing services through digital publication on approved government platforms. The initiative aligns with Dubai’s broader agenda to streamline procedures and accelerate digital transformation, reducing operational burdens on businesses, enhancing government efficiency, and supporting Dubai’s zero-bureaucracy agenda. Collectively, these initiatives form an integrated framework aimed at delivering a more efficient and agile investor experience, strengthening the competitiveness of Dubai’s free zones, and consolidating the emirate’s position as a global hub for investment and business. The efforts are fully aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai’s long-term vision for sustainable development and innovation.