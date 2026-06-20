Hamdan Bin Mohammed Congratulates Four Emirati Students On Winning Gold At The International Greenwich Olympiad #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Hamdan Bin Mohammed Congratulates Four Emirati Students On Winning Gold At The International Greenwich Olympiad
(9 July 2026)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, congratulated four Emirati students from Dubai Schools – Al Khawaneej on winning the gold medal at the International Greenwich Olympiad, held in London from 14 to 20 June 2026. The competition brought together outstanding students from more than 80 countries.

His Highness said: “Investing in young national talent is a strategic priority as we prepare future generations to lead in a rapidly changing world. Creative minds are our greatest national asset. By transforming knowledge into innovative solutions, they create new opportunities and drive lasting progress."

His Highness was briefed on the team’s project, ‘Smart Irrigation Train’, developed by Ali Al Jarwan, Khalifa Al Marzouqi, Omar Al Balushi and Saeed Abu Al Shawareb. The project uses the Internet of Things (IoT), solar energy and smart agriculture technologies to improve water resource management in remote agricultural areas. His Highness praised the students for bringing honour to Dubai and the UAE and encouraged them to continue their academic pursuits, scientific projects and innovative work, serving as role models for young people across the emirate.

The International Greenwich Olympiad is a premier global project competition that invites students from around the world to showcase their creative solutions in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM), art, and media that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

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