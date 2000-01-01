Dubai has achieved another landmark international recognition after its Correctional and Penal Institutions earned international accreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA) and received the organisation's prestigious Global Eagle Award, becoming the first in the region and third globally to receive the distinction. Dubai Police representatives receiving the Global Eagle Award

The achievement follows 100 per cent compliance with all international human rights standards applicable to correctional and rehabilitation establishments after successfully completing the ACA's comprehensive assessment process. A Journey of Continuous Excellence

Dubai's achievement reflects years of continuous progress in strengthening rehabilitation services. The journey began in 2020, when the Central Correctional and Penal Institution achieved ACA accreditation with 100 per cent compliance, placing it among the world's leading accredited facilities. In 2023, the accreditation was successfully renewed, while the Women's Correctional and Penal Institution became the first women's correctional and rehabilitation establishment worldwide to achieve ACA accreditation with full compliance. Most recently, the Misdemeanours and Minor Offences Institution also achieved 100 per cent compliance, enabling Dubai to receive the Global Eagle Award, the highest distinction presented by the ACA. Dubai Police representatives receiving ACA accreditation certificates

Human Rights at the Heart of Rehabilitation

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the achievement reflects Dubai Police's commitment to implementing the UAE's vision and strategy for human rights by applying the highest international standards across its rehabilitation system. He said Dubai Police remains committed to safeguarding human dignity and protecting the rights of individuals while ensuring rehabilitation services fully align with the UAE's legislative framework and internationally recognised best practices. He also praised the dedication of all teams whose efforts contributed to this international achievement. A Comprehensive Rehabilitation Model

Brigadier Sultan Al Owais, Director of the General Department of Correctional and Penal Institutions at Dubai Police, said the recognition is the result of sustained efforts to provide a modern rehabilitation environment that promotes dignity, wellbeing and successful reintegration into society. He explained that Dubai's rehabilitation system provides comprehensive healthcare, educational and vocational programmes, personal development initiatives, innovation opportunities and digital learning resources. It also supports family wellbeing, respects freedom of worship, enables individuals to continue their education and works with government and private sector partners to assist financially vulnerable individuals and support successful rehabilitation. General Department of Correctional Institutions building in Dubai

Raising International Standards

Colonel Hamad Rashid Al Marri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Correctional and Penal Institutions, said the accreditation journey began with a clear vision of benchmarking Dubai's rehabilitation system against the world's highest standards through the ACA. He described the achievement as a significant milestone that will further enhance institutional performance, strengthen service quality and reinforce quality of life, while positioning Dubai as a global model for rehabilitation founded on human rights, international standards and continuous improvement.