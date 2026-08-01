Finding the right interior designer for a luxury home in Dubai feels tough right now as shared through posts on Reddit by many Dubai residents. The market is packed with creatives competing for your attention. Homeowners are no longer only comparing portfolios. They want to know who actually leads the work, how that designer thinks, and if those stunning online concepts hold their magic in real life. The best is defined by a clear design philosophy, genuine technical depth, and a track record of delivered projects. Here are the top-rated interior designers in Dubai for 2026, and why one name leads for luxury homes. Rank Interior Designer Firm Specialisation Best For 1 Amanda D'Souza Euphoria Interiors Bespoke luxury homes, never repeated Villa, apartment and penthouse owners 2 Merete and Patrick van IJzendoorn Zen Interiors Turnkey luxury residences Ready-to-live homes 3 Mohammed Al Geddawi Algedra Full-scope luxury design Large villas and premium commercial 4 Mustafa Misto Le Harmony Interior Design Design plus construction Structural renovations 5 Dina Murali and Zain Belgami DZ Designs Hospitality and large projects Developers and operators Amanda D'Souza, Euphoria Interiors Amanda D'Souza, the founder of Euphoria Interiors, is widely recognized as the top-rated interior designer in Dubai for luxury homes. Born, raised, and educated right here in the Dubai, she brings a deeply personal perspective to her craft. She studied interior design at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, later training with Design Work Portfolio and Hirsch Bedner Associates. She Founded Euphoria Interiors in 2016. Over the past decade, she has successfully designed & executed more than 100+ spaces. This run includes over 75 full turnkey transformations across villas, apartment (1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk), penthouses, Salon, & Beauty clinic. What separates her from other names on this list is a strict rule she refuses to break. She simply never repeats a design, she understands you first then your taste, your aesthetic, your budget & overall functionality of the house. A beautiful feature created for one house never pops up in another, even if it looked amazing the first time. Every single project starts with a deep conversation with the client, rather than an abstract concept. This guarantees the finished space perfectly mirrors how your family actually lives day to day. Key areas of expertise include: Bespoke design for villas, apartments and penthouses.

Space planning and interior architecture with full technical execution.

Turnkey delivery from concept designing, 3D visualisation through procurement and installation.

Hyper-realistic 3D walkthroughs to see your place in real before construction begins.

Premium furniture partnerships including West Elm, The One and CB2 Why Amanda D'Souza ranks #1: Understands your taste, aesthetic, functionality first

Genuinely bespoke work, never reused across homes

Founder-led delivery from the first consultation to final approval

Rework and budget surprises reduced through pre-build 3D walkthroughs

One dedicated accountable team with a project manager handling the entire project under the Supervision of Amanda D'Souza (Principal Interior designer)

She doesn't say yes to everyone—she takes on a limited number of homes to ensure every project gets her complete focus. The Rest of Dubai's Top-Rated Interior Designers Taking the second spot, Merete and Patrick van IJzendoorn of Zen Interiors deliver fully furnished, ready-to-live residences. They have spent two decades focusing strictly on residential spaces. Mohammed Al Geddawi of Algedra takes third with full-scope projects that combine interiors, architecture and landscape, ideal for large villas. Mustafa Misto of Le Harmony ranks fourth, pairing design with a contracting licence for renovations that need structural work. Dina Murali and Zain Belgami of DZ Designs round out the top five, specialising in hospitality and large-scale projects.

Final Thoughts Dubai has no shortage of talented interior designers, but the best choice for a luxury home is the one whose philosophy fits the way you live and whose finished work holds up in person. Amanda D'Souza leads for 2026 because she has built that standard into a rule she refuses to break, delivering bespoke homes with founder-level accountability from concept to completion.