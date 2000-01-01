The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has launched a project to document the emirate’s endowment legacy. Through the production of visual and narrative content, the project chronicles the history of endowments, the stories of endowers, and the humanitarian and social values that have shaped Dubai’s culture of giving for more than a century. The project forms part of the Erth Dubai initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to document the emirate’s national heritage and preserve its legacy for future generations. It aims to highlight Dubai’s endowment legacy and renew its history through storytelling, including short films, documentaries, digital content, and written narratives that record the contributions of prominent endowers from Dubai families, drawing on historical records and verified accounts. Inspiring stories The project captures inspiring stories spanning more than 100 years, highlighting the contributions of people whose endowments served the community and embodied the values of solidarity and social responsibility that have characterised Dubai. It also documents a wide range of endowments, including charitable and family endowments. His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai, said the project reflects a commitment to preserving the national memory and endowment heritage as an integral part of Dubai’s history and social identity. It also reinforces the values of generosity and giving that have underpinned Dubai’s development journey across generations. He added that endowment records and stories preserve a rich humanitarian legacy, reflecting the noble initiatives undertaken by endowers from Dubai’s families over more than a century and their enduring vision of sustainable giving and community service. Through visual content and narrative storytelling, Awqaf Dubai seeks to preserve this legacy and present it in a contemporary format that retains its authenticity while spreading awareness of the noble values that have long been central to Dubai’s development. “The project marks a significant step in preserving the Emirate’s endowment history, highlighting its cultural and humanitarian significance, and inspiring coming generations through the remarkable examples that helped shape the community, in line with Dubai’s vision of honouring its heritage for those to come,” Al Mutawa stated. Strong institutional commitment Ahmed Saeed Al Sharid, General Coordinator of the Erth Dubai initiative, praised Awqaf Dubai’s efforts to document the endowment heritage, noting that the project reflects a strong institutional commitment to preserving the national memory and showcasing the stories of generosity that have helped shape Dubai’s social identity while reinforcing the values of endowment and giving passed down through generations. Al Sharid concluded that the project supports the objectives of Erth Dubai by documenting the emirate’s national heritage and preserving its legacy. It also encourages active participation by individuals and institutions in safeguarding this heritage, reinforcing the shared responsibility of preserving the UAE’s national identity and authentic values.