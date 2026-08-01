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Cyber Gear Launches Auditsite.ai
(10 August 2026)

  

AuditSite.ai is an AI-powered website growth advisor, identifying SEO, technical, content, UX, and AI search issues before they cost you customers.

AuditSite.ai analyzes your website in minutes, uncovers hidden SEO and performance issues, and gives you an AI-powered action plan to increase rankings, traffic, and conversions.

According to Sharad Agarwal, Founder of Cyber Gear, "Every website has untapped potential. AuditSite.ai reveals the opportunities others miss, empowering businesses to transform digital performance into measurable growth."

Easy to Use

  1. Get Your Free AI Audit
  2. Receive an instant AI-powered website audit covering SEO, performance, user experience, security, accessibility, and AI search readiness.

AuditSite.ai is like having an SEO expert, UX consultant, and technical developer reviewing your website 24/7.

No jargon.

No confusing reports.

Just clear recommendations that help you grow.

Key Benefits:

  • Improve Google Rankings and AI Citations
  • Identify technical SEO issues preventing search engines from properly indexing your site
  • Get Found by AI Search
  • Optimize your website for ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and other AI-powered search experiences.
  • Increase Conversions
  • Find usability issues that are costing you leads and sales.
  • Improve Website Speed
  • Discover performance bottlenecks affecting rankings and user experience.
  • Fix Critical Errors
  • Broken links, missing metadata, duplicate content, schema issues, crawl errors, Core Web Vitals, and more.
  • Prioritized Recommendations
  • Know exactly what to fix first for the biggest impact.

 

Value Proposition

Most website audits tell you what’s wrong.

AuditSite.ai tells you what matters most, and how to fix it.

Why Choose AuditSite.ai?

✓ AI-powered analysis

✓ Actionable recommendations

✓ SEO + UX + Performance in one report

✓ AI Search Optimization

✓ Easy-to-understand reports

✓ No technical expertise required

✓ Results in minutes

Visit https://www.auditsite.ai to get a free audit report.

Website Intelligence Powered by AI.

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