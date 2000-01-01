DGHR Announces Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Holiday For Dubai Government Departments, Authorities, And Institutions #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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DGHR Announces Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Holiday For Dubai Government Departments, Authorities, And Institutions
(12 August 2026)

  

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced that the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday for Dubai Government departments, authorities, and institutions will be observed on Friday, 28 August 2026, with official working hours resuming on Monday, 31 August 2026.

DGHR clarified that the holiday does not apply to authorities, departments, and institutions with employees who work on a shift basis or whose duties involve serving the public or managing public service facilities. Each entity will determine the working hours for these categories according to its operational requirements, while ensuring the uninterrupted and efficient delivery of public services throughout the holiday period.

On this blessed occasion, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department extends its warmest congratulations and best wishes to the UAE’s wise leadership, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and its residents. It prays to Almighty Allah to bless everyone with goodness, prosperity, and well-being, and to continue to bestow upon the UAE lasting security, stability, and prosperity.

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