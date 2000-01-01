More than 100,000 people have so far taken part in the second edition of Dubai Mallathon, collectively logging over 220 million steps in the first two months since the community sports initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. This momentum shows no sign of slowing, with Dubai Mallathon continuing to draw strong participation from across the community and expanding to new locations in response to growing demand. Government entities, private sector companies and community organisations have joined families, senior citizens, People of Determination, residents and visitors taking part in the community initiative across the city. Gate Avenue at DIFC joined the initiative on 1 August and will remain a participating venue until it concludes on 15 September, while Ibn Battuta Mall joined on 17 August, opening the initiative to an even wider segment of the community. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is also taking part during August, hosting four key events on Fridays. Sport as a way of life The initiative also welcomed His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, who joined participants at Dubai Mall, where he was apprised of the activities and took part in a running session. Dr. Al Neyadi commended Dubai Mallathon, stressing that it directly supports the leadership’s vision of making sport a way of life and encouraging people to adopt more active lifestyles, improve their physical and mental wellbeing, and enhance quality of life. He said: “The broad participation of government entities, the private sector, young people and families demonstrates the growing awareness across society of the importance of physical activity and its significant role in advancing quality of life. Initiatives such as this play a key role in strengthening community partnerships, promoting healthy habits and providing young people with a supportive environment to channel their energy, develop their character, and foster a sense of participation and responsibility.” Al Neyadi called on members of the community to take part in Dubai Mallathon and benefit from the vibrant sporting and community experience it provides, adding that the initiative’s true impact lies in instilling positive practices that develop into sustainable daily habits and contribute to building a healthier and more active society. Community partnerships Meanwhile, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, stressed that the leadership’s continued support for community initiatives provides strong impetus for promoting public health and embedding a culture of physical activity across all segments of society. He said: “The second edition of Dubai Mallathon builds on this vision by transforming shopping malls into accessible, air-conditioned spaces for daily physical activity, giving people of all ages the opportunity to exercise safely and comfortably throughout the summer.” He added: “The strong turnout, with more than 100,000 participants and over 220 million steps recorded, is a testament to Dubai’s success in making sport a way of life that is accessible to all. It also demonstrates the emirate’s ability to introduce innovative initiatives that combine recreation, health, and physical activity to enhance quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors alike.” Hareb further said: “At the Dubai Sports Council, we are committed to supporting distinctive initiatives of this kind that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model for community sport and motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to take part in sporting activities. Physical activity is fundamental to good health, and making it a consistent part of daily life can have a lasting positive impact on quality of life. This is what we seek to achieve every day through our broad community partnerships.” Lifestyle shift Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said: “Dubai International (DXB) provides an ideal environment for indoor walking, as movement is an integral part of the airport experience. During August, we have transformed indoor airport facilities into walking routes in line with the leadership’s vision of making sport and health a natural part of everyday life. “Hosting this initiative reflects Dubai Airports’ commitment to creating more opportunities for our employees and members of the oneDXB community to engage in physical activity within one of the city’s busiest transport hubs, while contributing to Dubai’s vision of building healthier and more connected communities in line with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033,” Al Joker said. Dubai Mallathon will continue until 15 September 2026, with activities taking place daily from 6am to 10am at several major shopping destinations: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, City Centre Deira, Dubai Hills Mall, Gate Avenue at DIFC and Ibn Battuta Mall. The venues provide dedicated, safe walking and running tracks in fully air-conditioned environments, allowing participants to exercise comfortably throughout the summer months. Packed programme The second edition features a packed programme of activities, with sporting competitions held at weekends across the participating shopping malls. The competitions offer valuable prizes, creating an energetic atmosphere and ensuring sustained participation across different segments of the community. Exclusive benefits Participation in Dubai Mallathon is completely free and requires no prior registration. Those wishing to take part can head directly to any participating shopping mall and collect a participant wristband, which provides access to exclusive benefits and offers at a number of shops, cafés and restaurants. The benefits are designed to enrich the participant experience and motivate people to continue adopting a healthy and active lifestyle. The initiative supports the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, as well as the goals of the Year of Family 2026, by making it easier for families to exercise together in a safe and comfortable environment. It aims to reinforce family cohesion, establish physical activity as a way of life and contribute to improving quality of life across the community. Dubai Mallathon achieved notable success locally and internationally in its first edition, setting a Guinness World Record for the Most Runners in a Mall Run Event, with 1,392 participants taking part at Dubai Hills Mall. The second edition continues to build on that success by attracting more participants and strengthening Dubai Mallathon’s position as one of the emirate’s leading community sports initiatives enhancing quality of life and encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle in Dubai.