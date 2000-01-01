It rarely starts as a refusal. It starts as a stomach ache. Sunday evening, a complaint about feeling sick, and a morning that runs twenty minutes late. Then it happens again the following week. Then it is two mornings, then most mornings, and somewhere in there it stops being about the stomach and becomes a negotiation you are having at 7:15 every day, in a hallway, while already late for work. By the time parents look for help, most have been managing this alone for months and have arrived at the same two conclusions: that they are doing something wrong, and that other families do not have this problem. Neither is true. School refusal is one of the more common reasons children are referred for psychological support, and the parents involved are usually doing a reasonable job in an unreasonable situation. It is not truancy This distinction matters more than any other, because it determines what helps. A child who is truanting is avoiding school in favour of something else. They leave the house, the parents often do not know, and there is generally no distress attached. A child refusing school is doing the opposite. The parents know exactly where they are, because they are at home, frequently in visible distress, and the thing they want is not elsewhere. It is not there. The behaviours look similar from the outside and are addressed in entirely different ways. Approaches that work for truancy — consequences, monitoring, firmer boundaries — tend to make refusal worse, because the child is not choosing between school and something more appealing. They are trying to escape something they experience as intolerable. What is usually underneath it Almost never the thing that gets named first. Ask a child why they do not want to go and the answer is usually I don't know or a reason too small to explain the scale of the reaction. That is not evasion. Children frequently do not have access to the reason, and when they offer one it is often the most recent example rather than the cause. What is usually there: Anxiety about separation, particularly in younger children, and particularly where something at home has felt unstable — an illness, a move, a parent travelling, an argument they overheard. Something social. Not always bullying in the way adults picture it. Frequently something quieter: a friendship group that closed, a lunchtime with nowhere to sit, a humiliation in front of a class that an adult would have recovered from in an hour and a nine-year-old is still carrying. Academic fear. A child who has fallen behind and cannot say so. This is extremely common where there is an undiagnosed learning difference or attention difficulty — the child is working far harder than their peers to produce less, has concluded they are stupid, and would rather not be in the room where that gets demonstrated daily. A specific fear that sounds trivial. Being called on. Reading aloud. Changing for PE. The school toilets, which is more common than most adults realise and almost never volunteered. Something at home they do not want to leave. A parent who is unwell, or unhappy, or whom the child has decided needs watching. Why it grows Because relief teaches. The morning a child stays home, the anxiety drops sharply and immediately. That relief is genuine, and the nervous system records the sequence: the danger was real, staying home worked, do that again. The following morning is harder, not easier. And the time away compounds the original problem — the work missed, the friendship group moving on, the strangeness of returning after an absence that now requires explanation. Each day out makes the next day back more daunting. This is why waiting rarely helps, and why the instinct to give it a week often ends with a month. What tends to work Return early, and partially. The evidence points consistently towards getting a child back into school as soon as feasible, in whatever form is manageable. An hour. One lesson. Sitting in the library rather than the classroom. Partial attendance keeps the connection alive and prevents the return from becoming a single overwhelming event. Find out what is actually happening. This usually takes someone outside the family. Children often cannot tell a parent, either because they lack the words or because they can see how worried the parent already is and do not want to add to it. Get the school involved properly. Not as an enforcer, but as a partner with a plan: a named person the child can go to, a place to be when it becomes too much, an agreed way to arrive that does not involve walking into a full classroom late. Schools vary enormously in how well they do this, and it is worth asking directly what their process is. Look at the mornings, not the child. How instructions are given, what happens in the gap between asking and complying, how much of the routine is negotiation. Small structural changes to a sequence repeated every day tend to produce more than conversations about feelings do. Manage your own reaction, out loud as little as possible. Children read parental anxiety accurately and it confirms that the situation is dangerous. This is the hardest instruction to follow and the one parents most often ask about. Where professional help fits Not as a last resort, and preferably before the pattern is months old. Work with a psychologist typically involves the child directly, but a substantial part of it happens with the parents — because the environment around the child is where the leverage is, and because the family has usually developed patterns around the refusal that need unpicking. Where a learning difficulty or attention difficulty is suspected underneath, an assessment often changes the picture entirely, since it reframes a child who will not as a child who cannot. A child psychologist will also tell you if this is something that will resolve on its own, which is sometimes the answer. The thing worth holding onto Most children who refuse school return to it. The ones who do best are not the ones whose parents pushed hardest or held out longest. They are the ones where somebody worked out what the child was actually avoiding, and addressed that rather than the refusal. The refusal is the symptom. It is almost never the problem.