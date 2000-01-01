Dubai Women Establishment, DIB Academy Sign MoU To Advance Women’s Empowerment #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Dubai Women Establishment, DIB Academy Sign MoU To Advance Women’s Empowerment
(27 August 2026)

  

The Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DIB Academy, part of DIB, to expand cooperation in women’s empowerment, knowledge exchange and capacity development.

The agreement also seeks to enhance institutional performance and strengthen the technical and administrative capabilities of employees at both organisations.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Emirati Women’s Forum 2026, organised today by the Dubai Women Establishment in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day under the theme "We Emerge Stronger and Better".

The agreement was signed by Naeema Ahli, CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment, and Rafia Al Abbar, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources at DIB.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in supporting and empowering women, advancing gender balance, and exchanging relevant research, studies and expertise. It will also enable both parties to draw on the expertise of trainers, consultants and specialists, while providing female employees with opportunities to participate in forums, conferences, workshops, and local and international training programmes.

The two parties will also collaborate on programmes and workshops designed to develop female employees’ personal, professional and leadership skills.

They will also launch joint initiatives and projects to expand Emirati women’s participation across various fields, in line with the strategic priorities of the Government of Dubai.

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