The Emirati Women’s Forum 2026 is using interactive experiences revolving around art, technology, and the powers of human imagination to offer a novel perspective on how Emirati women are helping reimagine the future. From a door that opens to Dubai’s enchanting story, and an artwork exploring Emirati women’s journey from their roots to dazzling heights, to an imagined newspaper from the year 2065, and an experience designed to offer visitors creative fulfilment, the immersive experiences chart a journey from a thriving present to promising future horizons that defy all expectations. Innovative platforms set up by the Forum’s partners complement the live installations. The Emirati Women’s Day, being organised by the Dubai Women Establishment for the second consecutive year in conjunction with the Emirati Women’s Forum, is being held under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better,’ and the theme literally finds expression in the interactive experiences. One of the highlights is an artistic experience that allows visitors to choose their preferred colours and designs and have the event’s theme printed on a replica of the UAE currency. Between shades, brushstrokes, and customisations, the experience gives every participant the opportunity to create a unique souvenir reflecting their own innate strength and ambition, figuratively amounting to a rare currency that could never be devalued. Breathtaking journey Another installation, the ‘Gateway to the Future,’ traces the story of Dubai through a visual journey. Turning the knob to a heritage door, visitors are greeted by a fleeting journey through a city that has made time an ally to its ambition. The experience showcases how ideas have been transformed into landmarks and ambitions into extraordinary achievements realised in record time, offering visitors a breathtaking glimpse of Dubai’s future in just a few moments. The ‘Timeline Wall’ is another interactive installation, offering a glimpse of the two-decade journey of the Dubai Women Establishment. Highlighting the organisation’s achievements and milestones from its establishment to the present day, the experience allows visitors to explore the organisations’ notable moments and initiatives year by year. A futuristic newspaper titled ‘Emirates Now’ is yet another attraction among the live exhibits. Taking visitors into the distant future, it reports events of the year 2065 as though they were happening today. Its front pages carry headlines projecting the scope of achievement for Emirati women in decades to come — from digital diplomacy, future sciences, and advanced aerial mobility to AI- and robotics-powered media, alongside other fields reshaping our lives. An open-ended query underlines the experience: if Emirati women have today reached what once seemed like a dream, what headlines will they inspire in the decades to come? Installations by partners Partners of the Forum add to the interactive experiences with innovative platforms focused on sustainability, technology, creativity and knowledge. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Forum’s strategic partner, takes visitors on a virtual journey tracing Dubai’s clean energy future through an advanced virtual reality experience that transforms renewable energy concepts into an engaging and accessible digital experience. Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Forum’s cultural partner, welcomes visitors with a stunning art installation titled ‘From Roots to Peaks.’ Emirati artist Aisha Al Shamsi from the Dubai Club for People of Determination captures the journey of Emirati women, from the authenticity of their roots and pride in their identity to the realms of leadership and innovation.