Latifa Bint Mohammed: Emirati Women Are Shaping Stories That Carry Our National Voice To The World #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Latifa Bint Mohammed: Emirati Women Are Shaping Stories That Carry Our National Voice To The World
(28 August 2026)

  

Emirati Women’s Day is a moment to celebrate the achievements of Emirati women and the foundations that have enabled generations to learn, contribute and lead. This year, its expansion into a month of reflection and inspiration under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’ gives us a meaningful opportunity to honour the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. Her belief in Emirati women lives on through every woman who serves her community, pursues her ambitions and opens new paths for those who follow.

Emirati women are shaping stories that connect our heritage with imagination and carry our national voice to the world. Their journeys remind us that personal growth can become shared progress when supported by families, communities and institutions that believe in their potential. As we look to the future, our responsibility is to listen to their experiences, support the ambitions of young girls and create opportunities for every woman to contribute with confidence.

We honour the women who came before us by believing in those who come next, carrying forward a legacy of strength rooted in identity, enriched by unity and open to the possibilities of tomorrow.

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