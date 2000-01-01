On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, celebrated this year under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better”, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) affirmed that Emirati women represent a strategic pillar of the Government of Dubai’s human capital ecosystem. Their strong presence across the national talent base, their representation at leadership levels, and their accumulated institutional experience are key assets that can be leveraged to enhance government readiness. The data underscores this reality. Currently, 12,571 Emirati women work across Dubai Government entities, accounting for 54.7% of all Emirati citizens employed by the Government of Dubai. Of these, 2,289 hold leadership and supervisory positions, providing a strong foundation for developing the next generation of national talent. The significance of these figures extends beyond representation. They reflect a national talent base capable of meeting the strategic demands of the government of the future, including sustaining national talent, deepening leadership capacity, and preserving and transferring institutional knowledge across generations. Emirati women also have a 43.8% presence across vital sectors, including healthcare, energy, services, transport, security, justice, and the economy, underscoring their essential role across government services and operations. Young Talent and Strong Institutional Experience Workforce indicators across the Government of Dubai reveal a notable balance between young talent and accumulated institutional experience. More than 48% of Emirati women employees fall within the young talent category, while 53% are married. These figures highlight the importance of fostering a flexible and family-supportive work environment that enables Emirati women to continue their professional advancement while addressing their needs throughout different stages of family life. This approach aligns with the objectives of the “Year of the Family 2026,” which places family stability and cohesion at the heart of national policies and services, reinforcing the family’s position as the foundation of a strong and prosperous society. These indicators reflect a high-calibre talent base that combines the ambition of a young generation of Emirati women with accumulated institutional experience. This positions government entities to develop new female leaders, transfer knowledge and expertise across generations, and build the capabilities required to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the government work environment. From Empowerment to Impact His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “This year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme, ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better,’ reflects a new chapter in the journey of Emirati women, building on firmly established achievements made possible by the vision of our wise leadership and advancing towards even more influential roles in development and shaping the future. The strong presence of Emirati female talent across the Government of Dubai today demonstrates their ability to transform opportunities into achievements, experience into impact, and ambition into meaningful contributions to the advancement of government work.” His Excellency added: “At the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, we continue to build on these achievements by developing pathways that enable national female talent to expand their leadership presence, strengthen future skills and advance knowledge transfer across generations. Our aim is to translate their expertise and capabilities into sustainable capacity that supports the efficiency and readiness of government entities and reinforces the role of women as a driving force in advancing government performance and sustaining excellence.” National Talent Shaping the Next Chapter The Dubai Government Human Resources Department continues to develop sustainable pathways to prepare Emirati female talent for executive and leadership positions, while investing in their capabilities across priority future-focused fields, including technology, engineering, information technology and healthcare. Emirati Women’s Day reaffirms the position of Emirati women as key partners in the development journey, recognizing their significant achievements and their growing role in leadership and decision-making. It further strengthens their contribution to shaping Dubai’s future and reinforces a government model that invests in national talent and capabilities.