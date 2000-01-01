His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that investing in human capital and inspiring a passion for learning and knowledge are key to building a more advanced future. His Highness noted that developing generations who can turn knowledge into achievement and excellence into lasting impact is a strategic priority for the UAE. Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came during a gathering at Union House today (Thursday) in Dubai, attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; along with Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, business leaders and local dignitaries. His Highness shared perspectives with attendees on the importance of developing capable, forward-looking individuals who can respond effectively to global changes by continuously expanding their knowledge and skills. His Highness also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to providing the right conditions and resources to prepare qualified national talent equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to strengthen the country’s standing and advance its leadership regionally and internationally. Sheikh Mohammed also met with the UAE winners of the 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge, which drew more than 830,000 students from across the UAE, a record for the competition. His Highness also met with top graduates of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), congratulating them on their achievements and academic excellence and commending their commitment to learning and knowledge. Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the Arab Reading Challenge winners and top graduates, stressing that reading and learning are essential to developing a generation equipped to innovate and turn knowledge into achievements that benefit the country and society. His Highness added that investing in people is central to building the future, with the excellence celebrated today laying the foundation for tomorrow’s achievements. During the meeting, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, delivered a presentation on the Ministry’s strategy, developed in line with the leadership’s vision and government priorities. She outlined efforts to build a more flexible, efficient and sustainable education system and strengthen the UAE’s position among the world’s leading countries in education. She also highlighted key developments for the new academic year and preparations to ensure excellent standards of education and improve learning outcomes.