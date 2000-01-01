The Arab Media Summit 2026 will host the Euronews Forum, marking the event’s first edition outside Europe. Organised by Euronews, the European Union’s leading international news network, the Forum will held on the second day of the Summit. Scheduled to take place from 15-17 September 2026, the Summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, welcomed the partnership with Euronews, noting that the Forum’s inclusion in the largest edition of the Summit to date reflects its growing profile as a leading global media platform and its expanding role in shaping the future of media regionally and globally. Her Excellency noted that the Euronews Forum is a valuable addition to this year’s programme, which features eight specialised forums, bringing a broader range of international perspectives to the Summit’s discussions. She added that hosting the Forum in Dubai for the first time outside Europe reflects the Summit’s commitment to creating a truly global dialogue on the future of media. She added that the Forum will provide an opportunity to exchange ideas on the changes shaping the media industry and how the sector can prepare for what lies ahead. Commenting on his participation, Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of Euronews and CEO of Alpac Capital, said: “The future of media will be shaped by greater connectivity across markets, cultures and perspectives. Euronews is proud to contribute its international and European experience to the Arab Media Summit and to engage with media leaders from across the region and beyond. We look forward to a meaningful exchange on how our industry can innovate while continuing to serve audiences with trusted, relevant journalism.” The Arab Media Summit 2026 will feature a diverse range of specialised events, including the Arab Media Forum, the Government Communication Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, the Films Forum, the Games Forum, and the Dubai PodFest, alongside several international media forums. Euronews is the leading international news TV and digital media outlet from Europe, building a unique European identity and a multilingual model across 21 languages — including 14 language editions and 7 branded affiliates. Available on television in more than 430 million households across 166 countries, Euronews recorded 1.83 billion total video views and 1.4 billion total page views in 2025.