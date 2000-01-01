The Arab Media Summit Organising Committee has unveiled the agenda for the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS), which will bring together prominent influencers, content creators and experts to explore the future of digital media and content creation and examine how digital influence can drive positive impact across Arab societies. A leading platform dedicated to shaping the future of social media in the Arab world, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit is being held under the umbrella of the largest edition of the Arab Media Summit, organised by the Dubai Press Club under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said: “Since the launch of ASMIS in 2015, the Dubai Press Club has worked closely with leading content creators across the region to enhance the quality of Arab content and its positive impact on society. We remain committed to reinforcing the Summit’s role as a leading platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, supporting the development of more innovative, responsible and impactful Arab content.” Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “This edition of the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit will offer a more focused and enriching experience, bringing together leading social media influencers, content creators and experts to examine the latest developments in the rapidly evolving digital landscape and share practical insights. This reinforces the Summit’s position as a platform that connects influence with expertise and opens new avenues for the future of Arab content creation.” Digital Influence The Summit will feature a session titled ‘Media and Fifth-Generation Warfare’ with His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, in conversation with Sami Qasimi, Presenter at Sky News Arabia. Content creators Rawaa Al Jallad, Musab Al-Tuwaijry, and Omar Kaskas will take part in a session titled ‘Tools for Impactful Content Creation’, moderated by Nourhan Abo Samra, Financial Journalist at Moniify. Another session, titled ‘Boundless Reach Across Digital Platforms’, will bring together content creators Saba Shamaa, Abir Al Saghir and Esraa Nabil to discuss how digital platforms are enabling content to reach audiences worldwide. Content creator Walid Elmusrati will moderate the discussion. The Summit will also feature a session titled ‘Amazon: What’s Worth Paying Attention To?’, featuring Rayan Karaky, Managing Director of Amazon Ads for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. Trust and knowledge On the second day, the session ‘Doctor or Influencer: Whom Should We Believe?’ will examine how audiences navigate health information online. The discussion will feature Consultant Dermatologists Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi and Dr. Talal Al Muhaisin, alongside doctor and content creator Dr. Munther Al Herani. In a session titled ‘Impact Begins with Knowledge’, content creators Imane Ennaim, Abdullah Annan and Eisa Al Habib will discuss the role of informed content in creating meaningful influence. The session will be moderated by Sara Al Refai, CEO of Idraak Media. The Summit will also feature a session held in collaboration with TikTok titled ‘Driving the Digital Economy: The TikTok Effect’, featuring Kinda Ibrahim, Regional General Manager of Operations, TikTok Europe, the Middle East and Africa. AI and Economic Decisions The last day of the Summit will feature a session titled ‘Creating with AI’, bringing together content creators Hasan Thamer, Hakam Kiki and Sarah Younes. The discussion will be moderated by Abdullah Al Sharhan, Manager of Creative Services at Sharjah Media City, Shams. The influence of social media on financial and economic choices will be explored in a session titled ‘Scroll, Swipe, Spend’. Speakers will include Samah Al Hajeri, an expert in economics and financial empowerment; content creators Mohannad Al Wadiya and Ahmed Elgamal; and economist Ahmad Enezan. Hind Al Naqbi, presenter at Dubai Media Incorporated, will moderate the discussion. Entertainment and Sport Content creators Hussein bin Mahfouz, Beki Ksouri, Ahmad Aburob and Ahmed Sharif will also be speaking in a session titled ‘Behind the Viral Moment’. The discussion will be moderated by content creator Joyce Akiki. The Arab Social Media Influencers Summit will conclude with a session titled ‘Post-Whistle Stardom’, featuring sports content creators Bilal Al Haddad and Mohammed Alnoufali, alongside Ibrahim Fayeq, presenter at MBC Masr Channel. Media presenter and content creator Jassim Al Shehimi will moderate the session.