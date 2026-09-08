As part of Dubai’s efforts to solidify its position as a global centre for sustainability and environmental consciousness, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, inaugurated the first edition of the Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition (DECE). Organised by the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, the event is being held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai over two days, 7–8 September 2026, under the theme ‘Protecting Our Environment… Securing Our Future.’ The inaugural ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, along with representatives of international environmental organisations, leading national and international institutions working in the spheres of sustainability, energy, and the green economy, and a distinguished group of decision makers, experts, and representatives from both the public and private sectors. DECE serves as a unifying platform for environmental dialogue and climate action, aligned with the UAE's national vision and its local and international strategies on environment, sustainability and food security, including the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the National Green Agenda 2030, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Over the two-day event, decision makers and experts will discuss ongoing efforts and the future of sustainability in Dubai, while showcasing the latest initiatives and innovative solutions supporting environmental and climate action. The event will feature dialogue sessions, presentations of scientific research, and a dedicated environmental exhibition. Key priorities On the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the participation of environment and sustainability experts and key decision makers during the conference and exhibition reflect Dubai's commitment to continuing its efforts to protect the environment, tackle climate change, and enhance resource sustainability, in line with the UAE's aspirations for a more prosperous and sustainable future. His Highness affirmed that the conference marks a significant addition to Dubai's efforts to establish itself as a centre for innovation and leadership in environmental and climate action, and to strengthen its contribution to international efforts to offset climate impact and achieve sustainability. He highlighted that DECE provides an effective platform to elevate the dialogue around environmental priorities and mobilise collective action, foster knowledge exchange, and strengthen relevant cooperation and partnerships across Dubai and the UAE. His Highness also toured the exhibition, where he was apprised about key efforts and initiatives undertaken by participating government and private sector entities to help conserve biodiversity and natural resources, address climate change, advance the circular economy, and build sustainable ecosystems. Sheikh Ahmed wished all participants success, expressing hope that the event would lead to positive recommendations and outcomes that contribute to strengthening partnerships and accelerating the development and adoption of innovative solutions, laying the foundation for a more sustainable and prosperous future for coming generations. Unifying platform For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome participants to the first edition of DECE, which we aim to establish as a unifying platform for environmental dialogue and climate action at both the national and regional levels, building on a vision set by our leadership that has made sustainability a core approach to development, and environmental protection a shared responsibility across government, the private sector and the community at large.” His Excellency added: “This conference and exhibition form part of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority's efforts to build an integrated framework that supports sustainability, enables sectors to exchange knowledge and expertise, and showcases the latest environmental innovations, technologies and solutions. It also aims to highlight the efforts of the Authority and its local partners in enhancing environmental protection and sustainability in the emirate. The conference was designed to encourage active participation from the private sector, academia and the community as a means to support Dubai's vision of a more sustainable, innovative future through effective partnerships and innovative solutions.” Identifying innovative solutions His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani further said: “The two-day event features a scientific conference addressing the latest research in environmental safeguards, as well as a specialised exhibition showcasing best practices and innovative solutions by local organisations and institutions, creating opportunities to establish new partnerships. The conference also includes high-level panel discussions featuring leaders from the public and private sector who will cover the latest developments in environment, climate action and food security, and address a number of priority environmental topics to support policy development, strengthen local cooperation, and identify innovative solutions that help build a more sustainable future for coming generations.” His Excellency further stated: “We are honoured that the conference has attracted high-level participation, affirming Dubai's growing status as a trusted platform for global environmental dialogue, and building on the UAE's legacy in this field, crowned by its hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 13 December 2023.” His Excellency concluded: “I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to our wise leadership for its continued support of environmental and climate work, and to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum for honouring us by opening the conference, and for his ongoing support of strategic initiatives that reinforce Dubai's position as a key hub for sustainability and environmental innovation. I wish participants every success and hope the conference produces recommendations that strengthen the standing of the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular, in environmental and climate protection.”