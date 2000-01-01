The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), continues to develop an integrated maritime ecosystem that enhances navigational safety, improves the efficiency of maritime services and operations, and advances the sector’s regulatory environment. These efforts keep pace with the rapid growth of Dubai’s maritime sector and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for maritime activities and services. The latest figures highlight the scale and diversity of Dubai’s maritime sector. A total of 8,415 marine craft are registered with the Dubai Maritime Authority, while more than 14,000 maritime companies operate across the sector. The maritime sector has attracted 116 nationalities, with the United Kingdom accounting for the largest share of users. The sector is supported by advanced infrastructure comprising 20 marinas and 4,214 berths, helping to sustain growth and enhance its capacity to meet rising demand for maritime activities and services. Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said the continued development of the maritime sector is central to Dubai’s efforts to advance the blue economy and strengthen its global presence across maritime activities and services. He said: “We continue to develop an integrated maritime ecosystem built on the highest standards of regulation and safety, enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a leading global maritime destination. We are committed to providing an advanced regulatory environment that supports every component of the sector, meets the evolving needs of maritime users, and improves the efficiency of operations and services in line with international best practices.” He added: “The sector’s growth indicators reflect Dubai’s increasing appeal to customers, investors and watercraft operators from around the world. They also demonstrate the strength of its infrastructure and its capacity to accommodate future expansion, supporting the emirate’s ambition to build a more competitive and sustainable maritime sector.” Integrated ecosystem The Dubai Maritime Authority regulates the maritime sector and its activities within its jurisdiction across Dubai’s waters, extending along approximately 72 km of coastline and into the emirate’s exclusive economic zone. The DMA continually develops regulatory frameworks, systems and services to safeguard navigation, enhance operational efficiency and improve the experience of maritime users. Dubai’s maritime ecosystem encompasses a wide range of watercraft, including motorised pleasure boats, watersports craft, tourism and commercial vessels, marine public transport vessels, and floating restaurants, in addition to other categories. Motorised pleasure boats represent the largest category of registered watercraft, with 3,269 vessels, followed by 2,377 watersports craft, and 1,064 tourism vessels. The registry also includes 897 commercial marine craft designated for watersports and 224 marine public transport vessels, alongside watercraft registered under other maritime categories. The Dubai Maritime Authority has registered 87 floating restaurants operating in Dubai’s waters, comprising 58 wooden and 29 non-wooden vessels. Together, they can accommodate up to 9,600 guests. Floating restaurants operate primarily near Dubai’s leading waterfront destinations and maritime landmarks, with the highest concentrations in Dubai Marina, Dubai Creek, Dubai Harbour, and Al Jaddaf Waterfront. In collaboration with its government and private sector partners, the Dubai Maritime Authority continues to enhance the integration of Dubai’s maritime ecosystem and develop its regulatory and operational services. These efforts strengthen investor and customer confidence while supporting the competitiveness and sustainable growth of Dubai’s maritime economy.