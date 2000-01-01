Over the past 20 years, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has led a pivotal phase in the emirate’s development. This period has witnessed vision being translated into policies, priorities into programmes and projects, and decisions into measurable impact for people that is reflected in global competitiveness indicators. Since assuming the chairmanship in September 2006, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan has advanced a government model that fast-tracks planning to delivery, resources to priorities, and achievement to impact. A whole-of-government approach has accelerated decisions, focused capabilities on Dubai’s most important priorities and built an agile system that anticipates needs and sustains development. Under His Highness Sheikh Hamdan’s leadership, Dubai has expanded its economy, strengthened its infrastructure, improved public services and advanced in global competitiveness. People have remained the starting point and ultimate purpose of this progress: economic growth, urban development and global leadership all serve a safer, more stable and prosperous society. People first vision Dubai’s development model puts people first. Today, 99.9% of individuals say they feel safe in the emirate, reflecting exceptional confidence in going about their daily life. Healthy life expectancy has reached 80.75 years, showing that development is measured not only by longevity, but by the quality of the years people live, participate and contribute to the community. Dubai also ranks among the world’s top five in several international education assessments, helping prepare students for a rapidly changing, knowledge-based economy. Customer happiness across the Government of Dubai has reached 95%, reflecting public services that are efficient, seamless and responsive to people’s needs, time and expectations. Continuously improving services Employee happiness stands at 89.3%. A motivated government workforce supports stronger performance, continuous improvement and services that meet customer expectations. Integrated housing solutions for citizens worth AED50 billion over 20 years have helped support family stability and enable citizens to plan with confidence for their children’s future. Across the emirate, 27 majlis and community centres promoting broader community engagement, direct communication and social cohesion, reinforcing Dubai’s social infrastructure alongside its urban and economic development. Dubai’s green spaces have crossed 55.7 million square metres, supporting residents’ comfort, community wellbeing and a better urban environment. Together, these outcomes show the impact of government decisions in daily life: greater safety, better health and education, trusted services, stable homes and stronger communities. Expanding opportunity Alongside its investment in people, Dubai has built a dynamic and diversified economy. Over two decades, its GDP has doubled to AED937 billion, strengthening its position as a global centre for business, trade and investment. Non-oil foreign trade has exceeded AED3 trillion, reflecting Dubai’s role as a major trade hub and its ability to use world-class infrastructure and connectivity to expand partnerships and strengthen global supply chains. This performance reflects the integrated environment established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and advanced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, alongside His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE. Economic growth has been supported by a coordinated social, urban and commercial system. Real estate transactions reached AED917 billion in 2025, signalling strong demand, confidence in Dubai’s future and the sector’s ability to keep pace with economic and population growth. Aggregated Government expenditure of AED1.2 trillion in the last 20 years across key sectors has significantly enhanced the capacity to fund priorities, improve services and infrastructure, and sustain development. Preferred destination Dubai welcomed 20 million visitors, supporting tourism, hospitality, transport and services, and affirming its appeal as an accessible, diverse and efficient destination. Dubai’s road network has reached 25,974 lane-kilometres, connecting communities to workplaces and services, supporting trade and supply chains, and enabling urban and economic growth. Together, these results show Dubai’s ability to combine economic strength, efficient infrastructure, quality of life and global openness. Global benchmark Dubai’s domestic progress is reflected in its global standing. Dubai International is the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic, reinforcing the emirate’s role as a gateway between cities, markets and cultures. Dubai ranks first globally for attracting total greenfield foreign direct investment projects, reflecting investor confidence in its business environment. For the fourth consecutive year, it also ranks first in attracting such projects in the cultural and creative industries, highlighting its appeal to sectors built on ideas, talent and creativity. Economic diversity This leadership shows the diversity of Dubai’s economy: the city attracts not only capital, but also projects linked to knowledge, content, culture and innovation. Dubai ranks first as the world’s cleanest city for the sixth year running, according to the Global Power City Index, reflecting the quality of its environmental services and the experience it offers residents and visitors. Dubai ranks first regionally and among the world’s top 10 in the Global Financial Centres Index, reinforcing its role as a platform connecting regional opportunities with global markets. In the Intelligent City Index, Dubai ranks second globally for using technology to improve services and ease of doing business, enhancing customer experience, efficiency and business agility. Boundless ambition Dubai continues its journey by putting people first, using strong economic growth to expand opportunity and strengthening its global leadership through integrated action. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, The Executive Council will continue to turn strategic priorities into measurable impact for Dubai and its people.