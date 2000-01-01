The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) hosted the second session of its International Media Briefing series, featuring Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports. A wide-ranging discussion moderated by Hend Fekri, Director of Strategic Media Relations, GDMO, explored the resilience of Dubai’s aviation sector, its key priorities and the long-term development plans shaping its future. The briefing brought together leading international and local media for a discussion on DXB’s growth, expanding connectivity, the development of Al Maktoum International (DWC), and plans to transform the passenger experience through technology. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “The International Media Briefing series connects global media with the leaders shaping Dubai’s key sectors, providing first-hand insight into the strategies and priorities driving their development. Today’s discussion with the CEO of Dubai Airports offered valuable perspectives on a major sector vital to Dubai’s growth and global reach.” Growth gathers pace Griffiths said the pace of DXB’s growth in recent months demonstrates the underlying strength of demand for Dubai as both a destination and an international connecting hub. DXB welcomed 31.5 million guests in the first half of 2026 as passenger traffic continued to strengthen. Monthly passenger traffic reached 5 million in June and further rose to 6.3 million in July, representing an increase of 26% in a single month. Griffiths described the strong growth in passenger traffic as a “trampoline bounce”, with momentum potentially taking traffic even higher than before. Current airline capacity has climbed to 84% of previous levels, while passenger volumes have reached 78%. Griffiths said some carriers are yet to resume, with most expected back by the start of the upcoming winter season, providing further momentum to the growth . DXB expects to welcome around 70 million passengers in 2026. Griffiths also reiterated that the airport is expected to reach 100 million annual passengers by the end of 2027 as capacity and demand continue to grow. Strength of Dubai’s aviation model Griffiths highlighted the close relationship between Dubai’s economic growth and international connectivity, with aviation supporting tourism, trade and investment while the city’s expansion drives demand for air travel. He pointed out that the balance between transfer and point-to-point passengers remains broadly even, reflecting the strength of both Dubai’s connecting and direct traffic. DWC plans move full speed ahead Griffiths confirmed that the development of Al Maktoum International Airport is moving “full speed ahead”, with the first major phase on track to come on stream in the early 2030s. The first phase will provide capacity for 150 million passengers annually, enabling Dubai to expand beyond DXB’s maximum capacity of around 115 million passengers. DWC is ultimately planned to accommodate up to 260 million passengers annually. Griffiths further said the next major infrastructure milestone will be the opening of DWC’s second runway by the end of 2027. The airport will be developed around eight nodes, each providing capacity for approximately 32 million passengers, allowing infrastructure to be progressively added as demand grows. When fully developed, DWC will have five runways, four in regular use and one on standby. Griffiths said two runways would support the initial 150-million-passenger capacity phase, with additional runways coming into operation as capacity grows. Transition to DWC Griffiths said the transition from DXB to DWC will be phased as capacity becomes available, with flydubai potentially moving five or six aircraft as early as next year. The broader transition would take place over several months, with DXB operations ultimately moving to DWC once its initial 150-million-passenger capacity is available. Reimagining the passenger journey Griffiths said DWC provides an opportunity to rethink the passenger journey, using technology to eliminate conventional processes and queues. He said check-in could largely disappear, with baggage drop and facial recognition enabling an experience “more like an arrival at a lobby of a hotel”. Dubai Airports is exploring integration with the city’s transport network, while AI and other advances could transform the airport experience. Hend Fekri, Director of Strategic Media Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “GDMO’s International Media Briefing series creates a platform for open dialogue between international media and the leaders shaping Dubai’s key sectors. The session with Paul Griffiths reflects the informed exchange we aim to foster.” The International Media Briefing series is part of GDMO’s efforts to strengthen dialogue between international media and Dubai’s government and industry leaders.