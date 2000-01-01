Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the second edition of Dubai Mallathon has concluded. Held from 15 June to 15 September, the initiative, organised by the Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, attracted record participation and a strong community response, strengthening its position as one of the region’s leading community sports initiatives. A total of 160,475 participants of different ages and nationalities collectively recorded more than 290 million steps across participating shopping malls and destinations. Combining physical activity with social interaction, the Dubai-wide initiative helped establish walking and running as daily habits and raised awareness of the importance of sport in improving health and quality of life. Outstanding Response His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, stressed that Dubai’s sports sector continues to pursue excellence through innovative community initiatives. “The response to Dubai Mallathon has been outstanding,” His Excellency said. “Professional athletes, amateur runners, beginners and families all joined in. Their enthusiasm showed how sport can bring our community together and encourage more people to get active.” Belhoul added: “The initiative’s success demonstrates our leadership’s commitment to improving quality of life in Dubai and making sport part of everyday life, helping build a healthier, happier society. With Dubai Mallathon, we are making significant progress towards achieving the goals of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033. We aim to get more people exercising regularly and participating in a wider range of sporting events, helping improve health and wellbeing across our community.” He concluded: “We value the participants’ positive spirit, which reflects Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s most active cities, always moving forward and full of energy. In Dubai, we attach utmost importance to sustaining community sporting events and providing an environment that encourages physical activity throughout the year. We will continue to develop inclusive sporting activities suited to both winter and summer, ensuring that Dubai remains a leading global destination offering an integrated and sustainable sports ecosystem that meets everyone’s aspirations.” A Leading Initiative His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said the initiative’s success and impressive turnout demonstrate the strength of Dubai’s sports sector and the ability of its teams to develop innovative ways to keep people active throughout the year. “Dubai Mallathon has established itself as a leading global model for translating strategic visions into tangible results,” he said. “It began in Dubai, but its message reached everyone, reinforcing the importance of making sport and physical activity part of our lives, wherever we are and whatever the season. Working closely with our partners in the government and private sectors, we successfully transformed shopping malls and major destinations into vibrant spaces for sport throughout the summer, offering a safe and comprehensive sporting experience for all members of the community.” Closing Events The second edition brought activities to more than eight malls and destinations across Dubai. Dubai International Airport, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Ibn Battuta Mall joined for the first time this year, alongside established partner destinations including Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City Mall and City Centre Deira. Dubai Mallathon concluded with a packed programme of activities. Dubai Hills Mall hosted a special sports and community event attended by His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and several Emirati sporting legends, who joined members of the public in walking, running and community activities. The sporting legends were honoured for their achievements, participation in the initiative and role in encouraging active lifestyles. Dubai Mall also hosted a highlight of the initiative’s closing programme: a full 42.195-kilometre marathon inside the mall, alongside a 21-kilometre half-marathon, attracting record participation from professional and amateur runners. At the end of the competitions, the top finishers in both races were honoured in recognition of their outstanding performances. The three-month initiative also included more than 14 weekly races held across participating malls. Winners received valuable prizes, creating an encouraging competitive atmosphere and motivating participants to improve their performance and maintain regular exercise. The initiative also celebrated Emirati Women’s Day with dedicated events for women, including an event at Dubai Mall attended by women of different ages and backgrounds. Honouring Partners The closing events also honoured partners and supporters in recognition of their contributions to the initiative’s success. The Dubai Sports Council praised the partners’ efforts and cooperation over the three months, as well as their role in preparing venues, organising events and encouraging participation across all segments of society. Since its launch on 15 June, Dubai Mallathon attracted impressive participation from government and private sector entities, whose combined efforts helped improve the quality of life and health of employees and community members, drawing thousands of employees and their families to take an active part. Official sponsors, including Al Ameen Service, Mai Dubai, Huawei and Yango Group, also contributed to Dubai Mallathon’s success. The initiative was launched in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, while supporting the goals of the Year of the Family 2026. It encouraged families to take part in sporting activities together in a safe and comfortable environment, strengthening family cohesion, establishing physical activity as a way of life and improving quality of life across the community. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched Dubai Mallathon in 2025, with the first edition setting a Guinness World Record for the largest number of participants in a running race inside a shopping mall, with more than 1,300 people taking part in a single race at Dubai Hills Mall.