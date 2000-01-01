Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On Board Of Investment Corporation Of Dubai #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree On Board Of Investment Corporation Of Dubai
(30 September 2026)

  

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. (23) of 2026 pertaining to the formation of the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, will serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board.

Members of the Board include: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini; Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy; His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori; His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh; and His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

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