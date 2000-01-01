His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, chaired the third Defence Council meeting of 2026.

The meeting reviewed updates on key programmes to develop the defence system and enhance efficiency and readiness in line with the Ministry of Defence’s strategic direction.

The meeting discussed development and modernisation plans across defence sectors, alongside initiatives to enhance operational readiness and strengthen human and technical capabilities. It also reviewed future projects supporting the Ministry of Defence’s priorities and long-term development.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and His Excellency Lt. General Staff Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; along with senior armed forces officers.