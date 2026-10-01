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Dental anxiety is one of the most common reasons people put off treatment, and delay usually turns a small problem into a bigger one. Most fears have practical solutions. Here is what helps.
Know what you are afraid of
Fear of the dentist is rarely one thing. For some people it is pain or needles; for others the sounds and smells, a strong gag reflex, feeling out of control, or embarrassment about the state of their teeth. Naming the trigger helps the dentist choose the right approach.
Before the appointment
- Tell the clinic you are nervous when you book, so it can plan more time.
- Ask for a first visit that is a consultation only, with no treatment.
- Choose an early slot so you have less time to worry.
- If you prefer to talk in your own language, ask whether a dentist or assistant speaks it. In a city as international as Dubai, this is often possible and makes a real difference.
In the chair
- Agree on a stop signal, such as raising your hand, so you know you can pause at any time.
- Ask the dentist to explain each step before doing it.
- Ask for numbing gel before any injection.
- Bring headphones and listen to music or a podcast.
- Use slow breathing: in through the nose for four seconds, out for six.
- If you have a strong gag reflex, ask about digital scanning instead of traditional impression trays.
- Split long treatment into shorter visits.
When sedation is an option
For some patients, relaxation techniques are not enough. Options include:
- Nitrous oxide (“laughing gas”), breathed through a small mask. You stay awake and relaxed, and the effect wears off quickly after the mask is removed.
- Conscious sedation, which makes you deeply relaxed. You will need someone to take you home.
- General anaesthesia, used for extensive treatment or patients who cannot cope with dental care while awake, carried out in an appropriately licensed setting.
Always ask who will give the sedation, how you will be monitored and what the plan is if you feel unwell.
Patients with special needs
For children and patients with autism, sensory sensitivities, developmental or physical disabilities, a standard appointment can be overwhelming. Helpful steps include sharing photos of the clinic in advance, booking a quiet time of day, short “getting to know you” visits before any treatment, and a dentist trained in special needs care.
At DentalDate TMJ Institute, with clinics at City Walk and in Jumeirah, the team includes a board-certified specialist in paediatric and special needs dentistry, and sedation options such as nitrous oxide are available for nervous patients.
If you feel embarrassed
Many people avoid the dentist because they are ashamed of their teeth after years away. Dentists see this every day; what matters is where you go from here.
Questions to ask before you book
- How do you help nervous patients?
- Can my first visit be a consultation only?
- Which sedation options do you offer, and who provides them?
- Is there a dentist trained in special needs care?
About DentalDate TMJ Institute
DentalDate TMJ Institute is a specialist dental clinic in Dubai, with locations at City Walk and in Jumeirah. The clinic focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders using protocols based on the Austrian-German school of gnathology and functional dentistry, alongside general, aesthetic, orthodontic and paediatric dentistry. Its multilingual team speaks English, Russian and Arabic.