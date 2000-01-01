The Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the University of Dubai, represented by the Dubai Business School, are strengthening their collaboration to develop an integrated educational and professional framework aimed at preparing qualified talent to support the continued growth and development of Dubai’s real estate sector. At the heart of the collaboration is the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Real Estate Management, a first-of-its-kind programme that combines the University of Dubai’s academic expertise with Dubai Land Department’s practical and regulatory experience. The programme is designed to equip students with the academic knowledge and practical skills required to respond to the evolving needs of Dubai’s real estate market. The collaboration reflects a broader commitment to developing a strong pipeline of real estate professionals and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. The Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 seeks to expand the scale, competitiveness and economic contribution of the sector, with a strong focus on innovation, technology, sustainability, investment and talent development. Against this backdrop, the collaboration between the University of Dubai and DLD seeks to prepare professionals capable of leading, managing and innovating within a rapidly evolving real estate market. The BBA in Real Estate Management combines a strong foundation in business administration with specialised knowledge spanning the real estate value chain. Students gain exposure to key areas including real estate finance and investment, valuation and appraisal, real estate law and regulation, urban planning and sustainable development, property and facilities management, real estate marketing and sales, digital transformation and PropTech. The programme places particular emphasis on connecting academic learning with market practice through applied projects, field-based learning, industry engagement and exposure to emerging technologies shaping the sector. This approach supports Dubai’s broader efforts to develop a highly skilled, technology-enabled and globally competitive real estate workforce. The collaboration also encompasses the development of an integrated portfolio of educational and professional pathways, including a Real Estate Diploma, professional certificates, micro-credentials, executive education and specialised development programmes covering areas such as brokerage, valuation, property and facilities management, customer experience and PropTech. Pathways for the recognition of prior learning and professional experience will also create opportunities for progression across academic and professional levels. Together, these initiatives provide a continuum from entry-level education to specialised professional development and executive leadership, further strengthening links between higher education, government, regulation and industry. The initiative also contributes to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to consolidate Dubai’s position among the world’s leading economic cities by accelerating innovation, attracting global talent and investment, and strengthening high-growth sectors. At the national level, the collaboration supports the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, particularly its focus on human capital, knowledge and competitiveness, as well as the development of a future-ready economy driven by skills and innovation. The University of Dubai affirmed that Dubai’s ambitions extend beyond expanding its real estate sector to shaping the future of the global real estate industry. Achieving this ambition requires professionals with an integrated understanding of business, investment, technology, sustainability, regulation and customer experience. The University noted that its collaboration with the Dubai Land Department strengthens the connection between academic knowledge and practical experience in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets. The Dubai Land Department stated that developing human capital is a key pillar in sustaining the growth of the real estate sector and enhancing its competitiveness. Through its collaboration with the University of Dubai, DLD is expanding educational and professional development pathways and aligning them with current and future market requirements, enhancing professionals’ readiness to contribute effectively across the sector. The collaboration forms part of DLD’s efforts to develop an integrated real estate framework that brings together market efficiency, innovation and sustained capacity building, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. As Dubai’s real estate sector continues to expand, digitalise and diversify, the collaboration represents a strategic investment in education and in developing the talent that will contribute to the sector’s next phase of growth. Through the initiative, the University of Dubai and the Dubai Land Department aim to develop a new generation of real estate professionals, innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders equipped with the skills and knowledge required to contribute to the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.