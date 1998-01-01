His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met with Bruce Richards, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CVC Marathon, a global asset management firm specialising in public and private credit markets. The meeting took place at His Highness’s office.

The meeting explored developments in the global financial landscape and opportunities for closer cooperation in investment and asset management. It also highlighted the UAE’s growing appeal to international investors, supported by its diversified economy and strategic position as a gateway to regional and global markets.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed highlighted Dubai’s approach to financial sector development, centred on anticipating change, embracing innovation and creating new opportunities for established businesses and emerging ventures. He noted that the emirate’s advanced regulatory framework, world-class infrastructure and integrated financial ecosystem provide international investment firms with the confidence and capabilities to grow, forge new partnerships and expand their operations.

Founded in 1998 as Marathon Asset Management, CVC Marathon has more than $24 billion in assets under management and has invested over $250 billion since its inception. Marathon became part of CVC, one of the world's leading private markets investment firms, in July this year. CVC operates a global network of 30 offices, including an office at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); and His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).