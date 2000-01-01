Latifa Bint Mohammed: Establishment Of Dubai Orchestra Foundation Reflects Mohammed Bin Rashid’s Vision; Strengthens Dubai’s Position As Global Hub For Culture, Arts #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Latifa Bint Mohammed: Establishment Of Dubai Orchestra Foundation Reflects Mohammed Bin Rashid’s Vision; Strengthens Dubai’s Position As Global Hub For Culture, Arts
(10 October 2026)

  

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), affirmed that the Law establishing the ‘Dubai Orchestra Foundation’ reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his belief in the power of culture and the arts to enrich lives and shape the future.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted the Foundation’s role in strengthening Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture and the arts, drawing on the richness of Emirati musical heritage while fostering creativity, cultural dialogue and exchange with the world.

H.H. said: “Music has the power to bring people together, tell the stories of communities and build connections across cultures and generations. The ‘Dubai Orchestra Foundation’ marks a new chapter in Dubai’s cultural journey, creating opportunities for musicians to develop their talents and produce works that reflect our Emirati identity and the emirate’s cultural diversity. Through the Foundation, we aim to share our musical heritage with the world, draw on international experiences and offer audiences inspiring artistic experiences that deepen their appreciation of music and its role in our lives.”

Sheikha Latifa added that the Foundation will contribute to the development of Dubai’s cultural and creative industries by expanding professional opportunities in music and the performing arts, attracting investment in artistic production and enabling talent to pursue sustainable careers. These efforts will further strengthen the music sector’s contribution to Dubai’s creative economy while enriching the emirate’s cultural landscape.

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