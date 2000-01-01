Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual gathering dedicated to management and leadership, is set to kick off on Tuesday this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together 1,000 key government and private sector leaders in Dubai. The Forum offers a vital platform for translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of establishing a world-class, highly-ready leadership ecosystem; one rooted in anticipating future opportunities and embedding an agile approach that proactively navigates transformation through innovation and speed of execution. The event also marks a strategic milestone in institutionalising His Highness’s leadership philosophy, translating it into a sustainable operational framework that channels the efforts of all Dubai entities toward maximising performance efficiency and enhancing quality of life. Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), the Forum aims to embed the highest standards of advanced leadership by creating an interactive platform that convenes the world leading strategic leaders, experts and academics. This leadership gathering will shed light on Dubai’s achievements, shape its future direction and discuss upcoming initiatives, and projects. Through this collaborative effort, the event helps shape the next phase of development, enhance integration across government entities and unify national efforts to sustain excellence and reinforce Dubai’s global competitiveness leadership. Mohammad Al Gergawi. Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of MBRCLD, stated, “By bringing together over 1,000 Dubai leaders, the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum serves as a practical application of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to cultivate exceptional leaders, capable of establishing a unique development model that adopts His Highness’s leadership philosophy as an operational approach to future foresight, proactivity, planning and execution.” Al Gergawi added, “The nature of global shifts today demands a generation of highly-ready leaders who can anticipate future trends and translate visions into tangible reality with speed, resilience and efficiency. To this end, the Forum acts as a platform for Dubai’s public and private sectors, reinforcing our shared purpose and the comprehensive institutional integration that underpins our regional and international competitiveness.” The Forum will honour the Director General selected as recipient of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal, the highest accolade within the Government of Dubai. Launched during the Forum’s previous edition by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the medal aims to instil a culture of developing government leaders and empowering second-tier leadership to ensure sustained excellence in government work in the Dubai. The Forum’s agenda includes panel discussions, workshops and addresses that aim to shape the future of institutional leadership in light of the evolving workplace environment, while highlighting key transformational projects and strategic directions of Dubai. The agenda features several Leadership Majlis meetings that explore future economy, growth and innovation trends, future cities and the best practices in urban management and smart infrastructure development, as well as the new global narrative to reinforce Dubai’s standing across economy, media, knowledge and humanitarian action. The Forum will feature a lineup of renowned motivational specials and global experts in human and leadership development. The Forum will also see the graduation of a new cohort of leaders from the MBRCLD across various leadership programmes, the launch of landmark initiatives and projects in leadership and development, and the signing of partnerships and MoUs with several government entities and global academic institutions. The Forum seeks to put leaders across various Dubai entities and sectors at the centre of global changes, promote collective strategic thinking in decision-making and showcase innovative leadership models. Since its establishment, MBRCLD has successfully reinforced its standing among the world's leading centres in leadership development. It translates the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which prioritise investing in people as the fundamental pillar and ultimate objective of development strategies.